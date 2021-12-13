Update 1.0.7 has arrived for Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 1.0.7 brings some small fixes to the PC and Xbox versions of the game; no new additions were made in this patch, but the amount of fixes in the update is substantial. The developers managed to fix some problems regarding crashes, voice lines, and even language issues, so the players’ experience should be a lot better after this update. Here’s everything new with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator update 1.0.7.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Update 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Steam and Epic

Fixed the issue where booting up the game while the OS language is set to Turkish causes the game to crash

Fixed an issue where some unit voice lines were not working correctly

Fixed issues where players were stuck in the loading screen when launching the game

Fixed an issue where adding more factions was not available during campaigns

Potentially fixed an issue where battles with limited factions carry the limits over to the next battles

Xbox

Added keyboard input for unit stats in Unit Creator

Fixed issues with naming units

Fixed an issue where some unit voice lines were not working correctly.

Fixed the issue with screen tearing on Xbox Series X

Fixed issues where players were stuck in the loading screen when launching the game.

Fixed an issue where the factions were doubling up in the Radial Menu

Fixed an issue with the Radial Interfaces with factions that only have one unit in them.

Potentially fixed an issue where battles with limited factions carry the limits over to the next battles

Players should no longer have access to custom units in multiplayer (This was never intended and would crash the game).

Now Xbox players will be able to write unit stats with a keyboard, so players will not have to use the on-screen keyboard anymore. This small but convenient fix will make the player’s life easier overall. Getting stuck on loading screens, voice line problems, and screen tearing should not be a problem in both versions of the game anymore. The update may be small, but all problems are worthy of a fix.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Mac OS, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Twitter page.