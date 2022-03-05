Triangle Strategy Aesfrost or Hyzante: Which Should You Choose in Chapter 3?

Triangle Strategy, the beautiful 2D-HD hybrid from Square Enix, offers players the opportunity to partake in epic battles of strategic warfare, all while set to absolutely gorgeous visuals that will make any fan of Pixel Art blush. However, as with all things beautiful, it’s only time before something big comes up that can make you question what you need to do.

In this situation, it’s the choice between Aesfrost or Hyzante, and we are here to point you in the right direction for the best choice for you! Follow along with us as we give our pros and cons of which to choose, and what makes one better than the other!

Triangle Strategy – Hyzante or Aesfrost

Triangle Strategy is all about choice, and one of these choices is figuring out if you would like to pay a visit to the Grand Duchy of Aesfrost, or the Holy land of Hyzante. Each of these branching stories will not only bring new party members to your team but will also allow you the opportunity to view different sides to each of the stories. But who will you pick? Let’s get into the details.

The Holy Land of Hyzante will take you and your part on a journey to the desert nation that is free from strife and conflict, or so they say. Hyzante also holds a monopoly over the distribution of Salt throughout Norzelia. This causes conflict between the two nations, as it is a major mineral in the lands. Hyzante is looked over by the Saintly Seven, who carry out the will of The Oracle, or so they claim. Is all that all they are doing, or is there more to them than meets the eye?

You’ll also come across the powerful Cryomancer, or Ice Mage, Corentin Jennar. He can be recruited into your party, allowing you to cast deadly spells of Ice, as well as cause status effects that can harm your foes. A powerful ally, indeed, but is he what you need on your team? Only you can decide!

However, if you plan on paying a visit to the Aesfrost Family, you’ll be taken in a completely different turn of events. Visiting the frozen lands of the Grand Duchy of Aesfrost, you’ll find a nation controlled by the power of Iron, once again placing a stronghold over the valuable material. Rather than the Religious Role that you’ll follow in the lands of Hyzante, you’ll be thrown into the plights of the Governmental Rulings of Aesfrost, as the Archduke is in charge of all decisions for the land.

While visiting, you’ll come across Rudolph Mueller, who is convicted of smuggling salt and working with Sycras. Bringing him onto your team will allow you to utilize his Archer class, and brings some great tools and traps to your team. Is he more up your alley?

Many choices are ready to be made in the upcoming journey, and we hope that we were able to help you narrow your decision down, even if just a bit. Will you follow the Religious Rulers of Hyzante, and bring the powerful Cryomancer onto your team, or fight alongside the Political Rulers of Aesfrost, and have the talented Archer join your quest?

Triangle Strategy is available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.