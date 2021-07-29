Update 1.02 has arrived for Tribes of Midgard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Barely two days after its release, Tribes of Midgard receives its first ever, semi-major update which includes numerous and interesting tweaks and changes, alongside fixes for various aspects of the game that needed them. Tribes of Midgard had a convoluted release, mostly due to its numerous bugs and quality of life malfunctions, but the team behind the new IP is already showing signs of an active, troubleshooting run. Additionally, rewards fort Season 1 have also been touched upon, as there was some issue with the Wolf Saga portrait not being updated to those who met the requirements. This is also fixed, as you can see below, and other gameplay changes may be quite pleasant for everyone who tries their hands with the new survival game from Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing.

Tribes of Midgard Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Content

The Reward for achieving Season Level 49 in Season 1 has been correctly updated to the Wolf Saga portrait. A sneaky Goblin Chief tried to claim the slot for himself! He has since been sacked.

Gameplay Changes

Alvis Hammer II Healing Spell increased to 400 from 300

Soul Powered Rune Damage bonus reduced to 5 from 10 per stack of 100 Souls Souls Cap correctly set to 10,000

Banner Time Rune Ticks every 3 seconds, up from 1 Healing increased to 150 from 50



Quality of Life

Players can now dismantle Enchanted Tripwire traps if they are blocking their path

PC players can now press the (B) Key as a shortcut for the Blessings menu

Changed Rebuild input for Farm, Quarry, Lumberyard and Bridge from “F”

on Keyboard (Square Button on Controller) to

“G”

on Keyboard (L1 Button on Controller) to avoid interaction conflicts

Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues in World Generation that were causing Giants to get stuck on their path of destruction

Fixed an issue during the Tutorial where Geirröðr’s snowball would clip into the ground

Fixed an issue preventing the Unsunken Boss from holding his axe properly during movement animation

Fixed issues with the impact animations for some Helthings that were not playing the appropriate animation

Fixed an issue where the Witch’s spells could stick for too long

Fixed an issue where the Witch could damage out of combat players from far away with her Spells

Fixed an issue where enemy Spells would fire in a direction they weren’t facing

Fixed numerous AI issues that caused certain enemies to idle after chasing for a time

Fixed an issue where Trölls could sometimes not exit their Camps

Fixed an issue that allowed players to keep racking up hits against Fenrir during his death animation, especially when paired with the Soul Mate Rune (poor Fenrir)

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to craft using a Controller when returning to a Solo save file

Fixed an issue where players were able to block their own Banner Time Rune’s healing when facing a certain direction

Fixed an issue that allowed you to block damage while performing other actions if you used the Shield button

Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to revive downed Villagers if they were downed from a Jötunn

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to enter Downed State instead of Drowning if they died from fall damage when hitting the water

Fixed an issue where the Healing Brew was not healing for the correct amount of time

Fixed multiple issues of Cosmetics clipping into each other

Fixed an issue where the Hunter’s Recall Totem would linger on the Map even if not active

Fixed an issue where Hunter’s Trap Stacker wasn’t allowing the player to stack Traps properly when buying them from a merchant

Fixed an issue where Warden’s Rune Carver ability wouldn’t always allow for 6 Runes to be equipped

Fixed an issue where players could retain the benefits of the Nothing to Hide Rune by unequipping then re-equipping their armor

Fixed an issue where the Like a Dwarf Rune was not granted the appropriate Armor bonuses

Fixed an issue where Warriors could be invincible while in Downed State if they died due to fall damage with the Reckless Roll Blessing

Fixed an issue where sometimes Járnsaxa would be instantly defeated during the transition to her second form

Fixed an issue where players could block incoming heals.

Fixed an issue where Feral Armor was protecting against Heat instead of Cold

Fixed an issue where archers in Archer Towers would speak like Dökkalfar and spam their voice over lines (they were just being too passionate about Village defense).

Fixed an issue affecting the progress icons for the ‘Life on the Farm’ Quest

Fixed an issue that would cause Quest progression to break or not update correctly if you Save/Quit at certain points in the Quest chain

Fixed an issue that allowed players to roll into the trap doors to proceed to the next level of a Hideout

Fixed an issue where Treasures in Camps could sometimes be accessed from beneath

Fixed an issue where rapidly transitioning back and forth from Fenrir’s Lair caused the screen to become permanently black

Fixed an issue where a character could get stuck in a Land of Pools Small Camp when jumping off a ramp

Fixed an issue where on rare occasions Fenrir would fail to appear and attack the player in his Lair

Fixed an issue where Fenrir would land on the broken stones as he enters the fight

Fixed an issue with missing sound effects when interacting with the Eir Effigies

Fixed an issue that allowed players to Fast Travel to Activated Shrines even when not near another Shrine

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause players to spawn under Fenrir’s Lair if they teleported back to it

Fixed an issue where cancelling Recall Totem wouldn’t always work if too far away from it

Fixed an issue where Constructions could be placed in areas of the Village that were not intended

Fixed an issue where Jars could block Underpass and Hideout exits

Fixed an issue where the final Treasure of a Hideout could be interacted with before clearing the area

Fixed an instance where players could be booted to the main menu after triggering a number of Jars then leaving an Underpass or Hideout

Fixed issues with collision trap in enemy Camps, Underpasses and bushes

Fixed some interaction issues when playing with HUD turned off

Fixed issues where the voice chat icon was inconsistently being displayed when a player was speaking

Fixed an issue affecting saved Worlds for Survival Games with over 100 Days played in which progress may be reset

Fixed an issue where the +1 Golden Horn UI wouldn’t always appear in HUD when picking one up

Fixed an issue allowing a player to avoid being kicked for inactivity if they had a menu open

Fixed an issue on PC that didn’t allow players to mouse over Class information properly

Fixed an issue that prompted an unnecessary message when accessing the Quest Board after all Quests were taken or completed

Fixed an issue that caused replacing current Quests to remove the unfinished Quest from the board for the whole session

Fixed a number of Controller navigation issues for the Journal menus

Fixed an issue where sometimes players were unable to start a new World after having made a lot of progress in Survival mode

Fixed an issue where the user had trouble starting a new World if they left a game shortly after finding a Golden Horn

Fixed issues in which trying to create a Group would sometimes result in an unexpected error

Fixed an issue that could cause framerate issues when waking your Console from Rest mode.

Fixed an issue that caused UI to linger for players in the party if the Host force-quits the game while searching for a session

Fixed an issue where a whole Group could be disbanded if a player quits the game with ALT+F4

Fixed a crash that could occur of a profile’s privileges did not allow online activity and they tried to join another player’s session after bypassing the notifications

Fixed an issue where the Steam username would not always update in-game

Fixed an issue with the V-Sync option not working as intended

Fixed a number of navigation issues with the SHiFT overlay, especially with Controllers

Fixed an issue where the player list for an active session would sometimes not update at all when a player leaves the session

Fixed issues of jittery text when mousing over some Recipes

Fixed a number of alignment issues when adjusting resolution in Windowed mode

Fixed an issue where the Potion Stacker Perk would not update correctly in the Equipment menu

