Tune Into The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley May Give You a Steam Deck

Sadly you can't win all 100 Steam Decks.

December 6th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Game Awards 2023 Steam Deck Competition
Images: Valve / The Game Awards

It’s that wonderful time of the year for gamers, and we don’t mean gifts under the tree. Rather, we’re getting excited for the annual showcase of 2023’s gaming year with The Game Awards 2023, and this year, if you tune in, Geoff Keighley could give you a Steam Deck OLED!

You Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Steam Deck by Watching The Game Awards 2023

Geoff Keighley tweeted about the fun sweepstakes on December 6, 2023, where all you have to do is tune into The Game Awards 2023 livestream and enter here to win a Steam Deck OLED. Participants are entered for a chance to win 1 of 100 Steam Deck OLEDs, one of the best handheld gaming devices on the market, so it’s certainly an enticing competition.

You can tune in at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PT EST on December 7, 2023, and enter the sweepstakes during the stream only, as they will close at 8:00 PM PST / 11:00 PM EST. You cannot join the contest early, unfortunately.

That being said, the wording of the tweet itself, if not for the promo image, would have users believe he was promising 100 Steam Decks to a lucky winner. It quickly cleared up the miscommunication, but the imagery of 100 Steam Decks precariously dropped off at my home was vaguely reminiscent of the menu screen in Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts with its stacks of Xbox 360’s.

How to Watch The Game Awards 2023

With The Game Awards 2023 streaming at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST, viewers can tune in and watch the event from anywhere including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more. When the stream starts, make sure to throw your name in for a Steam Deck OLED, root for your favorite games of the year, and get ready for exciting announcements for 2024 and beyond!

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

