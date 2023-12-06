Tune Into The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley May Give You a Steam Deck

Images: Valve / The Game Awards

It’s that wonderful time of the year for gamers, and we don’t mean gifts under the tree. Rather, we’re getting excited for the annual showcase of 2023’s gaming year with The Game Awards 2023, and this year, if you tune in, Geoff Keighley could give you a Steam Deck OLED!

You Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Steam Deck by Watching The Game Awards 2023

Geoff Keighley tweeted about the fun sweepstakes on December 6, 2023, where all you have to do is tune into The Game Awards 2023 livestream and enter here to win a Steam Deck OLED. Participants are entered for a chance to win 1 of 100 Steam Deck OLEDs, one of the best handheld gaming devices on the market, so it’s certainly an enticing competition.

Thursday, tune into #TheGameAwards for your chance to win 100 Steam Deck OLEDs (1 TB version) starting at 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT. Enter during the show at https://t.co/1SlccSYLrg @OnDeck — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 6, 2023

You can tune in at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PT EST on December 7, 2023, and enter the sweepstakes during the stream only, as they will close at 8:00 PM PST / 11:00 PM EST. You cannot join the contest early, unfortunately.

That being said, the wording of the tweet itself, if not for the promo image, would have users believe he was promising 100 Steam Decks to a lucky winner. It quickly cleared up the miscommunication, but the imagery of 100 Steam Decks precariously dropped off at my home was vaguely reminiscent of the menu screen in Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts with its stacks of Xbox 360’s.

How to Watch The Game Awards 2023

With The Game Awards 2023 streaming at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST, viewers can tune in and watch the event from anywhere including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more. When the stream starts, make sure to throw your name in for a Steam Deck OLED, root for your favorite games of the year, and get ready for exciting announcements for 2024 and beyond!

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023