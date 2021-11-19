Ultimate Xbox Black Friday 2021 Deals Guide

Black Friday 2021 is a week away and Xbox has already started giving away some steep discounts and deals on games. If you are looking to fill up your game library or have been eyeing on a particular title, Black Friday sales are the best time to do that. You can get some fantastic deals on some of their favorite games. Microsoft’s Xbox digital storefront is massive and skimming through the list can be tiring and time-consuming. Don’t worry, as we have compiled a list of some of the most fantastic Xbox game deals for Black Friday 2021, which will be refreshed as we find more games on offer.

Xbox Series X and S bundles

While the next generation of consoles has been around for a year, these pieces of hardware are still hard to find. The pandemic combined with global chip shortages has made matters worse for those looking to snag next-generation consoles. Microsoft has come up with some Xbox Series X and S restocks for Black Friday 2021, so you might want to keep an eye out for these. A Walmart Black Friday ad had hinted that an Xbox Series X restock would be held from November 22 and Black Friday. Walmart+ members will be able to access the deal 4-hour early before anyone else. Early access will start on November 22 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET.

On Thursday, Microsoft released a new Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League console bundle in the US before its worldwide release in December. The bundle is priced at $299.99 / £249.99 and comprises of the console, download codes for the games, 1,000 Fortnite V-bucks, 1,000 Rocket League Credits, and the Midnight Drive Pack for both titles. Seeing the increased spending by consumers, other giants like GameStop, Best Buy or Amazon might also make announcements. We will update this article accordingly if something new pops up.

Games

The Xbox Black Friday 2021 sale cannot be without discounts on the year’s best games. You can pick up the newest Far Cry 6 for $39.99 (was $59.99) on Amazon for this year’s sale. While the Ultimate Edition is just $80.39 (was $119.99). Speaking of new releases, the Guardians of the Galaxy game for Xbox Series X is currently selling for $29.99 (was $59.99) on BestBuy.

Here are some other striking deals on Xbox games this year:

Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and Accessories

​If you haven’t ever tried Xbox Game Pass and are looking to test some waters, Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 to all the new users. All the users will get access to more than 100 games, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play as well. Moreover, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has received a significant price cut and is available for $139.99.

You can get it at either Amazon or Walmart for the same price. If you are in the market for a new pair of headsets, the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is currently available for $88.99 on Bestbuy. Expansion drives have been a central focal area for next-generation console consumers and if your Xbox Series X or S and even the Xbox One is running out of memory, then the Black Friday 2021 sale has something for you too. You can get the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox – 4TB External Hard Drive for $104.99 on Amazon.