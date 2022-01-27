Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: How to Transfer PS4 Save Files to PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has finally arrived on PlayStation 5, and players transfer their PlayStation 4 save data over to the remastered collection to pick up where they left off on Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The process is similar to many other next-gen upgrades like Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. You can transfer save data for both games in this collection, so if you’ve only played Uncharted 4 but not The Lost Legacy, your saves will still carry over. Here’s how to send your Uncharted save data from PS4 to PS5 for the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

How to Transfer Uncharted PS4 Save Data to PS5

Transferring your save files from the PS4 versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is a fairly straightforward process. Here’s how to move your save data from PS4 to PS5.

Obtain a valid Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy save file on your PlayStation 5 by transferring it with PlayStation Plus cloud storage or a USB storage device. Launch Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 and choose either game in the collection. Select Story and then Import Game from PS4. The game will search your PS5 system for existing save data. Choose the save data that you wish to import. On the Save screen, select New Game Data to create an Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection save file. You will now be able to continue your PS4 save data in the PS5 versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Basically, all you have to do is bring your PS4 save data onto your PS5 system either through PlayStation Plus cloud saves or some other method. If you have been playing either Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS5 via backward compatibility, then that save data will be valid as well. Once the save file is on your PS5 system, you can import your data from the Legacy of Thieves Collection main menu.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PlayStation 5. A PC version will be released later this year.