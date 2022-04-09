Unlimited Studs in LEGO Star Wars: Best Skywalker Saga Stud Farming Method

Studs make the world go round in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and there’s a super easy Stud farming method that players can take advantage of very early in the game. You won’t have to progress too far into the game to reach the farming spot because it’s just at the end of Episode IV: A New Hope. That means you only have to play for an hour or so before you reach the required area where you can earn 100,000 Studs (or more) every 3 minutes. Here’s the best Stud farming method in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Farm Studs Faster in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Before you start Stud farming in LEGO Star Wars, you should seriously consider purchasing one of the Stud multipliers available in the Extras menu. Purchasing “Studs x2” or “Studs x4” will drastically increase your earnings, and you can continue to save up with that increased cash flow until you can unlock “Studs x10.”

With multipliers activated, you’ll be able to earn millions of Studs per minute, making even the most expensive capital ships look inexpensive in comparison to your LEGO wallet. With that said, keep reading on to learn where the best spot to farm Studs is.

Best Skywalker Saga Stud Farming Method

The best level to farm Studs is “Stay on Target,” the fifth and final mission of Episode IV: A New Hope. Enter the level in Free Play and bring any ship of your choosing. Just play through the level while constantly holding the R2/RT button to shoot everything in sight. Make sure to collect any floating Studs during the trench run as well.

Basically, just break everything in sight and collect as many Studs as you can before the level finishes. The entire run should take roughly 3 minutes once you’ve gotten comfortable with it, and you will earn roughly 100,000 Studs per run without any active multipliers. With multipliers enabled, it’s easy to see why this is the best Stud farming method in the game.

You can repeat this over and over as many times as you’d like. As you purchase more and more multipliers, the process will speed up dramatically. Soon, you’ll be the richest person in the galaxy.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.