Unturned’s survival map Arid is one of the most-played fan-made maps in the game. Players can download it to access over 800 new items with new IDs, a unique crafting system, and gameplay changes that add a twist to this survival game’s standard gameplay.

In Arid, players have a chance to complete quests to get blueprints used to craft powerful items, as well as exploring a new way to unlock equipment with barters. You just have to be careful where you stand, as there are explosives around the map ready to blow you up when you misstep.

With so many new items, so come lots of new item IDs in Arid. These are used mostly when you want to use cheats to get items instantly and skip any boring missions or game parts where you’re stuck.

In my over 20 years of gaming, I learned that some games are just much more fun when you treat them like a huge sandbox with cheatcodes.

As in any Unturned map and mode that has cheats enabled, to use item IDs in Arid to get items fast, you need to use cheat codes. Here’s how to do it:

Choose the map you want to play

Click the “Allow cheatcodes” checkbox on the left, making sure a green checkmark is on it

Start a match

Open the chatbox pressing J

Type @give [item ID]

For example, if you want to use Arid’s Sledge, you should type in the chatbox @give 59169. The Sledge will appear in front of you so you can start using it right away.

Here’s the full list of item IDs in Unturned Arid, divided by item category.

Item ID Name 58999 Debugging Item 59000 Metal Fragments 59001 Glass Fragments 59002 Cloth Fragments 59003 Blowtorch 59004 Hammer 59005 Pocketknife 59006 Saw 59007 Copper Wire 59008 Copper Coil 59009 Metal Bar 59010 Metal Parts 59011 Metal Sheet 59012 Mug 59013 Plate 59014 Antiseptic 59015 Camera 59016 Electronics 59017 Lens 59018 Lighter 59019 Radio Receiver 59020 Radio Transmitter 59021 Radio 59022 Unknown 59023 RC Controller 59024 Saltpeter 59025 Sugar 59026 TV Remote 59027 Walkie 59028 Plastic Fragments 59029 Baking Pan 59030 Empty Jar 59031 Fork 59032 Butter Knife 59033 Spork 59034 Coffee Pot 59035 Cooking Pot 59036 blasting cap 59037 Computer Mouse 59038 Computer Keyboard 59039 Cable 59040 Dumbbell 59041 USB Stick 59042 Hard Drive 59043 Paper Towel 59044 Key 59045 Candy 59046 Canned Beans 59047 Canned Chicken 59048 Canned Dog Food 59049 Canned Fish 59050 Canned Fish 1 59051 Canned Fruit 59052 Unknown 59053 Crackers 59054 Canteen 59055 Violetray Berry 59056 Bottled Water 59057 Violetray Jam 59058 Fish Crackers 59059 Military Ration 59060 Military Ration 59061 Military Ration 59062 Meat Raw 59063 Meat Cooked 59064 Jeans 1 59065 Jeans 2 59066 Jeans 3 59067 Pants 1 59068 Pants 2 59069 Pants 3 59070 Tracksuit Bottoms 1 59071 Tracksuit Bottoms 2 59072 Tracksuit Bottoms 3 59073 Baseball Jacket 1 59074 Baseball Jacket 2 59088 Baseball Jacket 3 59076 Hoodie 1 59077 Hoodie 2 59078 Hoodie 3 59079 Hoodie 4 59080 Hoodie 5 59081 Jacket 1 59082 Jacket 2 59083 Jacket 3 59084 Jacket 4 59085 Jacket 5 59086 Jacket 6 59087 Tracksuit Top 1 59088 Tracksuit Top 2 59089 Tracksuit Top 3 59090 Military Bottoms 59091 Military Top 1 59092 Military Top 2 59093 Military Top 3 59094 Camping Pack 59095 Compact Backpack 59096 Coyote Pack Gray 59097 Coyote Pack Green 59098 Coyote Pack Tan 59099 Knapsack Blue 59100 Knapsack Green 59101 Knapsack Pink 59102 Knapsack Red 59103 Knapsack Yellow 59104 Rucksack 59105 Unknown 59106 Beanie 1 59107 Beanie 2 59108 Beanie 3 59109 Beanie 4 59110 Beanie 5 59111 Beanie 6 59112 Fishing Hat 1 59113 Fishing Hat 2 59114 Fishing Hat 3 59115 Fishing Hat 4 59116 Beret 59117 Military Cap 59118 Ski Mask 1 59119 Ski Mask 2 59120 Ski Mask 3 59121 Ski Mask 4 59122 Ski Mask 5 59123 Fishing Vest 1 59124 Fishing Vest 2 59125 Fishing Vest 3 59126 Fishing Vest 4 59127 Military Vest 1 59128 Military Vest 2 59129 Gas Canister 59130 Oil 59131 Kerosene 59132 Trumpet 59133 AN Fertiliser 59134 Unknown 59135 Crab 0 59136 Crab 1 59137 Fishy 59138 Big Fishy 59139 Green Fish 59140 Yellofish 59141 Lobster 59142 Catfish 59143 Unknown 59144 Unknown 59145 Unknown 59146 Handcuffs 59147 Handcuffs Key 59148 Police Bottoms 59149 Police Shirt 1 59150 Police Shirt 2 59151 Balaclava 59152 Police Cap 59153 Police Helmet 59154 Police Vest 59155 Military Helmet 59156 Cloth Vest 59157 Cloth Vest 59158 Cloth Vest 59159 Shorts 59160 Shorts 59161 Military Cap 1 59162 Lubricant Oil 59163 Firefighter Vintage Helmet 59164 Firefighter Helmet 59165 Firefighter Top 59166 Firefighter Bottoms 59167 Axe 59168 Axe 59169 Sledge 59170 Bandage 59171 Sterile Bandage 59172 Dressing 59173 Rag 59174 Iodine 59175 Splint 59176 Cotton Balls 59177 Tweezers 59178 Spoon 59179 Toaster 59180 Golden Spoon 59181 Rolling Pin 59182 Crayons 59183 Pants 4 59184 Jacket 7 59185 Hoodie 6 59186 Hoodie 7 59187 Shirt 1 59188 Shirt 2 59189 Shirt 3 59190 Shirt 4 59191 Shirt 5 59192 Raspberry 59193 Blueberry 59194 Raspberry Jam 59195 Blueberry Jam 59196 Detonator 59197 Natural Fertilizer 59198 Homemade Explosives 59199 Homemade Charge 59200 Suitcase 59201 Log 59202 Plank 59203 Wooden Doorway 59204 Wooden Floor 59205 Triangular Wooden Floor 59206 Wooden Ramp 59207 Wooden Wall 59208 Wooden Post 59209 Wooden Pillar 59210 Wooden Hole 59211 Wooden Garage 59212 Wooden Rampart 59213 Wooden Roof 59214 Triangular Wooden Roof 59215 Wooden Stairs 59216 Wooden Triangular Hole 59217 Wooden Window 59218 Bedroll 59219 Wooden Spikes 59220 Wooden Crate 59221 Hardened Glass 59222 Wooden Door 59223 Metal Door 59224 Wooden Gate 59225 Metal Gate 59226 Wooden Hatch 59227 Wooden Ladder 59228 Metal Ladder 59229 Potato 59230 Potato Seed 59231 Campfire 59232 Unknown 59233 Metal Hatch 59234 Tomato 59235 Tomato Seed 59236 Propane Tank 59237 Watering Can 59238 Vinegar 59239 Phone 59240 Clock 59241 Nails 59242 Tomato Jar 59243 Asparagus 59244 Asparagus Jar 59245 PGR7 Magazine 59246 Target Ammo Box 59247 PGR7 59248 Low Tier Gun Parts 59249 T22 59250 Target Magazine 59251 Target Box 59252 Target Drum 59253 Landmine 59254 Razor Wire 59255 Razor Wire Long 59256 Doorway 59257 PGR7S Silencer 59258 PGR7 59259 AR20 59260 AR20 Mag 59261 AR20 Sights 59262 High Tier Gun Parts 59263 Intermediate Ammo Box 59264 Rescue Saw 59265 Bronze Coin 59266 Bronze Ingot 59267 Bronze Pigeon 59268 Silver Coin 59269 Silver Ingot 59270 Silver Falcon 59271 Gold Coin 59272 Gold Ingot 59273 Gold Quail 59274 Diamond 59275 Broken Saw 59276 Saw Blade 59277 Motor Oil 59278 Engine Chain 59279 White Fuse 59280 Turbocharger 59281 Air Filter Cover 59282 Head Gasket 59283 Suspension Spring 59284 Engine Piston 59285 Car Engine 59286 Car Battery 59287 Shovel 59288 Magnum Ammo Box 59289 Magnum Magazine 59290 COS1919 59291 Subsonic Ammo Box 59292 Honey B mag 59293 Honey B Sights 59294 Honey Bee 59295 Target Pointer 59296 BP22 59297 Pistol Holo Sight 59298 Pistol Comp 59299 Unknown 59300 Hunting Scope 59301 Pistol Comp 59302 Pakol 59303 Pakol 59304 Pakol 59305 Pakol 59306 Pakol 59307 Pakol 59308 Turban 59309 Drakonov 59310 Kobra Sight 59311 Rifle Ammo Box 59312 Drakonov Mag 59313 OSP Scope 59314 Zolash 59315 zolash mag 59316 VAN98 Clip 59317 VAN98 59318 Bluesteel Scope 59319 WKM12.7 Mag 59320 WKM12.7 59321 Assault Scope 59322 Zolash 59323 Zolash 59324 Zolash suppressor 59325 Pistol Ammo Box 59326 Swift Magazine 59327 Burette 59328 Pistol Suppressor 59329 Kasov 59330 Uzy 59331 Uzy Mag 59332 AR 59333 AR 59334 Pants 59335 Pants 59336 Pants 59337 Shirt 59338 Shirt 59339 Shirt 59340 Military Vest 59341 Military Cap 59342 Illegal Gun Parts 59343 T22 59344 Military Helmet 59345 Nightvision Goggles 59346 Bandana 59347 GP Suppressor 59348 GP460 59349 Holoscope 59350 Broken NVGS 59351 Photocathodes 59352 Photomultiplier Tubes 59353 Diving Mask 59354 Diving Tank 59355 Hyper Adrenaline 59356 regen stim 59357 RPG Warhead 59358 RPG 59359 RPG Scope 59360 Box Planter 59361 RC Car Red 59362 RC Car Blue 59363 RC Car Yellow 59364 RC Car Green 59365 RC Car Orange 59366 RC Car Purple 59367 Tikhiy Supressor 59368 Tikhiy 59369 Alum Leaves 59370 Clove Leaves 59371 TKB400 59372 Scissors 59373 Balisong 59374 Reloading Tools 59375 Rewire Kit 59376 Toolbox 59377 Gunpowder 59378 Explosive Compound 59379 Tank Shell 59380 Tank Projectile 59381 Tank Cartridge Case 59382 Kalakov 59383 Holotech Sight 59384 Holotech Sight 59385 RPG Breech 59386 RPG Barrel 59387 RPG Trigger Assembly 59388 MGL Rubber Nades 59389 MGL 59390 MGL HE Nades 59391 Nemesis Magazine 59392 Nemesis 59393 8x Scope 59394 Canned Soda 59395 Fanny Pack 59396 Fanny Pack 59397 Fanny Pack 59398 Stack Of Money 59399 Rhodium Coin 59400 Physical Dogecoin 59401 Secured Folder 59402 Blue Floppy Disk 59403 Red Floppy Disk 59404 Green Floppy Disk 59405 Black Floppy Disk 59406 Golden COS1919 59407 C99 Clip 59408 C99 59409 DF 59410 Pistol Holo Sight 59411 Heavy Military Helmet 59412 Unknown 59413 Nemesis Prototype 59414 Field Knife 59415 Field Knife 59416 Heavy Military Helmet 59417 Armor Plating 59418 Frag Grenade 59419 Stick Grenade 59420 Stick Grenade Bomb 59421 Golden Zolash 59422 Deagle Gold 59423 MKP 59424 MKP Box 59425 Heavy Military Helmet 59426 Heavy Military Helmet 59427 Military Helmet 59428 Military Helmet 59429 Military Helmet 59430 Military Vest 59431 Military Vest 59432 Military Vest [PRESS] 59433 Military Pants 59434 Military Shirt 59435 Ghost Sight 59436 LSR556 59437 Pistol Holo Sight 59438 Armored Metal Door 59439 Clay 59440 Bricks 59441 brick doorway 59442 brick doorway 59443 brick Floor 59444 triangular brick floor 59445 brick garage 59446 triangular brick hole 59447 brick hole 59448 brick pillar 59449 brick post 59449 brick post 59450 brick ramp 59451 brick rampart 59452 brick roof 59453 triangular brick roof 59454 brick stairs 59455 brick wall 59456 brick windows 59457 Metal Doorway 59458 Metal Doorway 59459 metal floor 59460 triangualr metal floor 59461 metal garage 59462 metal hole 59463 metal triangular hole 59464 metal pillar 59465 metal post 59466 metal ramp 59467 metal ramprt 59468 metal roof 59469 triangular metal roof 59470 metal stairs 59471 metal wall 59472 metal window 59473 adamtine doorway 59474 adamtine doorway 59475 adamtine floor 59476 adamtaine triangular floor 59477 adamtine garage 59478 adamantine hole 59479 adamantine triangular hole 59480 adamantine pillar 59481 adamantine post 59482 adamantine ramp 59483 adamantine rampart 59484 adamantine roof 59485 adamantine triangular roof 59486 adamantine stairs 59487 adamantine wall 59488 adamantine window 59489 adamantine armored door 59490 map 59491 generator 59492 Railgun Box 59493 Railgun 59494 razved 59495 tac pointer 59496 tac pointer 59497 tac pointer 59498 zolash mod 0 59499 WKM Sight 59500 Wooden Planter Floor 59501 wooden planter roof 59502 claim generator 59503 pickaxe 59504 raw adamantine 59505 adamantine ingot 59506 adamantine hatch 59507 BREN Autocannon 59508 Sentry Mag 59509 BREN Autocannon Barrel 59510 BREN Autocannon Loading Assembly 59511 Bren Receiver 59512 Military Computer 59513 Turret 59514 Red Circuit Board 59515 Marking Flare 59516 gasmask 59517 plastic canteen 59518 plastic crate 59519 Plastic gas can 59520 compact generator 59521 pumpjack 59522 industrial generator 59523 Red’s Military Shirt 59524 Round Glasses 59525 Architect’s Baseball Jacket 59526 Baseball Cap 59527 Gasmask Filter 59528 Metal Ore 59529 Charcoal 59530 Steel Mesh 59531 Hatchet 59532 Icon Blueprint 59533 Icon Currency 59534 Icon Barter 59535 Icon Shopping 59536 Rue’s Shorts 59537 Rue’s Jacket 59538 Vehicle Alternator 59539 Spark Plug 59540 Binoculars 59541 AP Shell 59542 Ammo Belt 59543 Training Ammo Belt 59544 Mine Shell 59545 Machete 59546 Yellow Construction Helmet 59547 White Construction Helmet 59548 Carjack 59549 Stealy 59550 SSD 59551 Life Preserver 59552 Bowling Ball 59553 Empty Can 59554 Clothing Iron 59555 Technical Manual 59556 Weapons Manual 59557 Old Newspaper 59558 Paintbrush 59559 Blue Pen 59560 Empty Ammo Pouch 59561 Empty Glass Bottle 59562 Metal Bucket 59563 Metal Sheet stack 59564 Roll Of Cloth 59565 Glass Pane 59566 Glass Cube 59567 Metal Pipe 59568 Nailgun 59569 Screw Nuts 59570 Screws 59571 Bolts 59572 Screwdriver 59573 Fishing Line 59574 Rope 59575 Wrench 59576 Pipe Wrench 59577 Traffic Cone 59578 Jug 59579 Rubber Ducky 59580 Scrubbing Brush 59581 Matchbox 59582 Scrapped Wires 59583 GPU 59584 Broken Lightbulb 59585 Lightbulb 59586 Electric Drill 59587 Fishing Net 59588 Measuring Tape 59589 Valve 59590 Hair Dryer 59591 Cheese Grater 59592 Vent Filter 59593 Hose 59594 Metal Spring 59595 Towel 59596 Trowel 59597 Roller Brush 59598 Tackle Box 59599 Notepad 59600 Anvil 59601 Puzzle Trophy 59602 Vase 59603 Pillow 59604 Magnifying Glass 59605 Encrypted CD 59606 Fire Extinguisher 59607 Mini Fridge 59608 Multi 59609 Multi 59610 Multi 59611 Multi 59612 Multi 59613 IR Spotlight 59614 Dogtag 59615 Bundle of Dogtags 59616 Pile Of Dogtags 59617 Entrenching Tool 59618 Encrypted Transmitter 59619 Radio Handset 59620 Field Telephone 59621 Video Receiver 59622 CW Keyer 59623 Compass 59624 Battery Acid 59625 Gummed Tape 59626 Empty Spray Can 59627 Iridium Traces 59628 Iridium Bar 59629 Construction Shirt 59630 Chocolate 59631 bottled water 4/5 59632 bottled water 3/5 59633 bottled water 2/5 59634 bottled water 1/5 59635 empty plastic bottle 59636 Medkit 3/3 59637 Medkit 2/3 59638 Medkit 1/3 59639 Painkillers 10/10 59640 Painkillers 9/10 59641 Painkillers 8/10 59642 Painkillers 7/10 59643 Painkillers 6/10 59644 Painkillers 5/10 59645 Painkillers 4/10 59646 Painkillers 3/10 59647 Painkillers 2/10 59648 Painkillers 1/10 59649 White Smoke 59650 Purple Smoke 59651 Flashbang 59652 Minefield Landmine 59653 Magnifier 59654 Holotech Scope tan 59655 AR Mag Tracer 59656 Zolash Mag Tracer 59657 Zolash Mag BOom 59658 HQ Fabric 59659 Weapon Repair Kit 59660 Tracer Ammunition Box 59661 Zolash Muzzle 59662 US Ration 59663 Burger 59664 Al 59665 BRUT 59666 Demolition Charge 59667 Breaching Charge 59668 Demolition Charge XL 59669 Rucksack Xl 59670 Empty Syringe 59671 Alicepack 59672 Rucksack 59673 Heavy Military Vest 59674 Heavy Military Helmet 59675 Heavy Military Helmet 59676 Heavy Military Helmet 59677 Heavy Military Helmet 59678 Rangefinder 59679 HE Ammo Belt 59680 Stack Of Gunpowder 59681 Ammo Crate 59682 Ammo Crate Intermediate 59683 Ammo Crate Subsonic 59684 Magbox Honey B 59685 Magbox AR 59686 Firewater 59687 HE Mortar 59688 Incendiary Mortar 59689 Ammo Crate Hypervelocity 59690 Thermobaric Grenade 59691 Decoction 59692 Tea Package 59693 Tomato Plant 59694 Potato Plant 59695 Tea Plant Seed 59696 Tea Plant 59697 Tea Leaves 59698 Mug Of Tea 59699 Golden Zolash Muzzle Brake 59700 Ammo Crate Magnum 59701 Magbox Magnum 59702 Police Helmet 59703 Tree Trunk 59704 Unknown 59705 Military Helmet 59706 Herbal Syrup 59707 PKO Sight 59708 Airdrop Crate 59709 Sulfur 59710 Sulfur Crystal 59711 Ruined Pickaxe 59712 Upgraded Pickaxe 59713 Stack of Metal Ore 59714 Roll of plastic 59715 Stack of Logs 59716 Iodine 4/5 59717 Iodine 3/5 59718 Iodine 2/5 59719 Iodine 1/5 59720 Patrol Cap 59721 Documents Bag 59722 Suit Top 59723 Suit Bottoms 59724 Documents Bag 59725 Armory Keycard 59726 Horde Beacon 59727 Fishing Rod Tier 1 59728 Fishing Rod Tier 2 59729 Fishing Rod Tier 3 59730 Fishing Rod Tier 4 59731 Fishing Rod Tier 5 59732 Fishing Rod Tier 6 59733 Rusty Zolash 59734 Rusty VAN93 59735 STG 59736 STG 59737 Rusty STG 59738 Oneway Glass 59739 Metal Window Bars 59740 Ammo Crate Pistol 59741 Package of Beans 59742 Package Of Water 59743 Police Vest Mk. II 59744 Bus Driver’s Jacket 59745 Baseball Cap 59746 Armored Vest Mk. II 59747 Heavy Military Helmet 59748 Heavy Military Helmet 59749 Recon Vest Mk. II 59750 Swayer 59751 Swayer 59752 Swayer 59753 Military Helmet [PRESS] 59754 GP460 59755 Nightvision 59756 Miltary Pants 59757 Military Top 59758 Rucksack 59759 Bandana 59760 Bandana 59761 Bandana 59762 Black Spray Can 59763 Rucksack 59764 Recon Vest Mk. II 59765 Recon Vest Mk. II 59766 Police Vest Mk. II 59767 Heavy Military Helmet 59768 Heavy Military Helmet 59769 Drakonov 59770 OSP 59771 Panoramic Sight 59772 Chevron Scope 59773 Rope Ladder 59774 Roll Of Lead 59775 Biohazard Bottom 59776 Biohazard Top 59777 Magbox 59778 Magbox 59779 Zolash Mod 1 59780 Nemesis Scope 59781 Turban 59782 Cloth Vest 59783 Eirik’s Shirt 59784 Secure Box 59785 Cloth Mannequin 59786 Phantom Scope 59787 Nemesis 59788 Placard 59789 Wall Rack 59790 Metal Crate 59791 Golden Round Glasses 59792 Diving Pack 59793 Traffic Cone Cap 59794 Car Cassette Player 59795 Lump Of Charcoal 59796 Stack of Armor Plating 59797 Stack of HQ Fabric 59798 Swift Box 59799 SPS17 59800 SV68 Mag 59801 SV68 59802 Tac Razved 59803 Zolash Mod. 0 [R] 59804 Redline Scope 59805 Stack of Bricks 59806 Pile Of Electronics 59807 Industrial Plastic Box 59808 Metal Safe 59809 Adamantine Safe 59810 Morphine 59811 Industrial Woden Box 59812 Heavy military Helmet 59813 Heavy military Helmet 59814 t22 test 59815 Pile Of Metal Parts 59816 Armor Repair Kit 59817 Brazier 59818 Bundle Of Kerosene 59819 Copper Coils 59820 Wooden Wall Rack 59821 Dino Statue 59822 Massive Dino Statue 59823 Glass Wall 59824 Glass Roof 59825 Cot 59826 Makeshift Sentry 59827 Ski Mask 59828 Radio 59829 Kalakov 59830 Industrial Metal Box 59831 T22 Autocannon 59832 AMR 59833 DMR280 59834 AMR Mag 59835 Anti 59836 DMR Mag 59837 OK 59838 Triangular Glass Roof 59839 GP460S 59840 GP460K 59841 TKB400 59842 Honey Bee S 59843 Honey B Supressor 59844 Honey Bee PROTO 59845 Weapon Mod Kit 59846 Moyai Statue 59847 M22 59848 M22 59849 SV68 59850 M98 59851 M98R 59852 Upgraded Axe 59853 AR762 59854 Upgraded Sledge 59855 Battleaxe 59856 Oxygenator 59857 EBR280 59858 Zolash Drum 59859 Zolash Extendo Mag 59860 AR Casket Magazine 59861 Iridium Spade 59862 Throwable Brick 59863 Syringe Of Battery Acid 59864 Bed 59865 Wooden Shelf 59866 Trapped Wooden Crate 59867 Proximity Trapped Wooden Crate 59868 Trapped Plastic Crate 59869 Proximity Trapped Plastic Crate 59870 Metal Shelf 59871 Rangefinder Held 59872 Military Bottoms 59873 Military Shirt 59874 Military Bottoms 59875 Military Shirt 59876 Military Cap 59877 Cinematic Goggles 0.8 59878 Cinematic Goggles 0.7 59879 Cinematic Goggles 0.6 59880 Cinematic Goggles 0.5 59881 Swayer 59882 Rangefinder Scope 59883 Wooden Fence 59884 9V Battery 59885 Lamp 59886 Cagelight 59887 Air Filter Mine 59888 Distress Beacon 59889 Grenade Box 59890 CARG15 59891 MS57 Mag 59892 MS57 (Tan) 59893 Weapon Case 59894 MS57 (Black 59895 MS57 (Green) 59896 CARG15 Case 59897 MS57 Case 59898 MS57 Case 59899 MS57 Case 59900 Plot 59901 Cloth Seed 59902 Cloth Plant 59903 Clove Seed 59904 Alum Seed 59904 Alum Seed 59905 Clove Plant 59906 Alum Plant 59907 Bundle Of Lubricant 59908 Sandbags 59909 Fire barrel OP 59910 Wooden Table 59911 Long Wooden Table 59912 Wooden Chair 59913 Wooden Ramp Wall 59914 Brick Ramp Wall 59915 Metal Ramp Wall 59916 Adamantine Ramp Wall 59917 Military Bottoms Tiger 59918 Military Shirt Tiger 59919 Monobloc Chair 59920 Display Case 59921 Wall Display Case 59922 Invincible Radio 59923 DMR280 Case 59924 Bundle Of Nails 59925 Bundle Of Bolts 59926 TX45 Mag 59927 TX45 59928 GM Supressor 59929 AW 59930 AW 59931 Artillery Shell Case 59932 COS1919 59933 Colt supressor 59934 Honey Bee A 59935 LTC Bottoms 59936 LTC Jacket 59937 AP Ammo Belt 59938 AW 59939 M98R Weapon Case 59940 Pink Fanny Pack 59941 Adamantine Gate 59942 Black Biohazard Bottom 59943 Black Biohazard Top 59944 FRAG Ammo box 59945 Teabale 59946 Admin Removal Tool 59947 SPS17 Olive 59948 Golden SPS17 59949 Golden AR 59950 DF357L 59951 DF357L Scope 59952 Wooden Counter 59953 Wooden Pallet 59954 Nailgun Suppressor 59955 Nailgun Clip 59956 Aquarium 59957 Patterned Rug 59958 Rug 59959 Industrial Gas Can 59960 Stiletto 59961 Chekchyn 59962 Floppy Disk Case 59963 Box Of Low Tier Gun Parts 59964 Box Of High Tier Gun Parts 59965 Industrial Gummed Tape 59966 Nailgun Mk. II 59967 Mug Of Pens 59968 Armor Upgrade Kit 59969 Tape Stack 59970 Wrench Stack 59971 Money Plant Seed 59972 Maplestrike 59973 Building PDA

Item ID Vehicles 59000 VB80 Red 59001 VB80 Green 59002 VB80 Beige 59003 VB80 Bluish 59004 BRDM-2 Military Green 59005 Unknown 59006 ZAV-500 Yellow 59007 ZAV-500 Dark Green 59008 ZAV-500 White 59009 ZAV-500 Red 59010 ZAV-500 Purple 59011 ZAV-500 Black 59012 ZAV-500 Blue 59013 VB80 White 59014 VB80 Gray 59015 VB80 Pink 59016 URAL 59017 ZUK-13 Yellow 59018 ZUK-13 Green 59019 ZUK-13 White 59020 ZUK-13 Reddish 59021 ZUK-13 Gray 59022 MYZ-83 RED 59023 TK-66 59024 BREM-1 59025 M80 Jeep 59026 Heli 59027 HAYLEX-85 59028 HAYLEX-85 59029 HAYLEX-85 59030 HAYLEX-85

The guns in Unturned Arid are split by category, as shown below. Click a gun category to automatically move to its item ID list.

Assault Rifles

Item ID Assault Rifle 59314 Zolash (Full Stock) 59322 Zolash (Folding Stock) 59323 Zolash (Foregrip) 59421 Golden Zolash 59498 Zolash Mod.1 59779 Zolash Mod.0 59803 Zolash Mod.0 [R] 59332 AR-16 59259 AR20 59853 AR762 59735 STG 59736 STG-M 59382 Kalakov 59829 Kalakov-M 59436 LSR556 59348 GP460S (FDE/BLACK) 59754 GP460S (Black) 59839 GP460S (FDE) 59840 GP460K 59664 Al-Musaytir 59949 Golden AR

Pistols

Item ID Pistol 59290 COS1919 59406 Golden COS1919 59409 DF-357 59422 Golden DF-357 59329 Kasov 59327 Burette 59408 C99 59799 SPS17 (Gray) 59947 SPS17 (Olive) 59948 Golden SPS17 59950 DF357L 59960 Stiletto 59961 Chekchyn

Item ID Sniper/DMR 59392 Nemesis 59413 Nemesis Prototype 59787 Nemesis (Black) 59832 AMR 59317 VAN98 59850 M98 59851 M98R 59801 SV68 59849 SV68 59309 Drakonov 59769 Drakonov-M

SMGs

Item ID SMG 59371 TKB400 59841 TKB400 (Folded) 59330 Uzy 59892 MS57 (Tan) 59894 MS57 (Black) 59895 MS57 (Green) 59927 TX45

Target Ammo Weapons

Item ID Target Ammo Weapon 59247 PGR7 59258 PGR7-S 59249 T22 59343 T22-A 59848 M22 59847 M22-A

Special

Item ID Special 59358 RPG 59320 WKM 12.7 59294 Honey Bee 59842 Honey Bee S 59844 Honey Bee PROTO 59368 Tikhiy 59493 Railgun 59389 MGL 59423 MKP 59930 AW-12 59568 Nailgun 59966 Nailgun Mk. II

Unimplemented

Item ID Unimplemented 59296 BP22 59665 BRUT-12

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023