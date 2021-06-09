Update 0.154.1 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Another one of the ‘fix everything’ updates of Valheim, as this time we receive a lot of improvements in already established assets of the game. The major issue that the team was struggling against, was that of events were not actually working properly. Based on their claims through Steam, not only these are now gone, but we have two new events to compensate for such hiccup. “You are being hunted…” and “The horde is attacking” respectively will occupy you for a while, as you keep adventuring in the grand world of Valheim.

Valheim Update 0.154.1 Patch Notes

* Fixed issue where capes sometimes formed strange bumps on the back after jumping

* Close build gui with ESC selection fix

* Fuling army event trigger fixed

* Wolf hunt event trigger fixed

* Troll ground slam can now be blocked

* Longship repair & build sound fixes

* Wolfcape durability fix

* Respawning resources timer fix (Berries and flint should now correctly respawn)

* Serpents no longer flee when low on health

* Fixed issue with ship containers not closing properly in some situations

* Raise terrain is more smooth & less pointy

* Fixed water particles & water-surface clipping issues inside boats

* Better fermenter feedback when it’s exposed

* Tweaked some sound assets to use less RAM

* Covered rocks should no longer look wet during rain

- This article was updated on:June 9th, 2021