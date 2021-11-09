Update 0.204.4 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Valheim opened its servers back in February. Since its release, many updates and content additions have been made to the title. From combat mechanics, stamina, and more. The game currently has more than 10000 active players, getting as high as 24000 players on the weekends. This update brings some minor improvements to the game, so don’t expect any massive changes from this patch. Here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.204.4.

Valheim Update 0.204.4 Patch Notes

Bugfixes

Jack-o-turnip cover offset fixed.

Spirit damage is no longer affected by wet.

HP regen on mobs & bosses fixes (They were previously regenerating HP faster than intended).

Tar pits spawn fix (In some edge cases they spawned on the edge between two biomes).

Improvements

Unity engine updated (Fixes some random crashes related to pathfinding).

Comfort calculation performance-optimized.

Mead bases show the status effect on the tooltip.

Localization updated, build menu overlapping fixes & added missing localization strings.

News

Some locations in the Black Forest now have discovery music (still needs some work though).

Removed clutter from spawning in Mistlands (It’s now…very empty).

The most noticeable changes coming from this update are going to be the Spirit damage no longer being affected by wet, the Unity engine update that fixed some crashes, and the removed clutter players were getting when spawning in Mistlands. All welcomed changes by players. If you are looking for more Valheim’s guides and updates, click on the previous link.

Valheim is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Valheim Steam page.