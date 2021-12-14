Valheim Update 0.206.5 Patch Notes

This Valheim update brought the holiday spirit to their servers.

December 14th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Valheim-update-02060

Update 0.206.5 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Valheim update is rather small, some small fixes and changes were done, so do not worry, no major changes were made. The Valheim developers squeezed in some season decorative items, so if you are in a Christmas mood, this is your opportunity to get some rare items. Here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.206.0.

Valheim Update 0.206.5 Patch Notes

We’ve concluded that you’ve all been on good behavior, so we have some holiday gifts for you all! This includes some seasonal decorative items, as well as a brand new armor stand, that you can use to display your armor sets. To let you all get some peaceful rest, we have also taught tamed wolves to stop howling.

Fixes

  • Location music tweaks
  • Abomination drop & spawn tweaks
  • Localization updates
  • Enabled clipping check when placing thrones

Improvements

  • Troll animations overhauled
  • Tamed animals are no longer afraid of fire
  • Peace and quiet (Tamed wolves no longer howl)
  • Serverlist profanity filter

News

  • Building item: Armor stand (Display your gear)
  • Merry Yule

This update managed to fix some small bugs and glitches. Besides the small holiday additions, the developers added a new Armor stand. Letting players display their best armor sets to other players. Another change that may be overlooked is the over overhauled Troll animations and the Serverlist profanity filter. All in all, these changes will improve the players’ experience in this holiday season.

Valheim is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Valheim Twitter page.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Valheim Update 0.204.4 Patch Notes
Update 0.204.
Attack of the Fanboy
Featured image for Valheim hearth and home update article Valheim Hearth and Home Update – Release Date, What Will it Change
It's time to come home...
Attack of the Fanboy
Valheim Valheim: Developers Reveal the Changes Coming to its Food System
The first of many changes
Attack of the Fanboy
Valheim: How to Build a Maypole
Celebrate midsummer with a new crafting recipe
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy