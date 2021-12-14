Update 0.206.5 has arrived for Valheim, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Valheim update is rather small, some small fixes and changes were done, so do not worry, no major changes were made. The Valheim developers squeezed in some season decorative items, so if you are in a Christmas mood, this is your opportunity to get some rare items. Here’s everything new with Valheim update 0.206.0.

Valheim Update 0.206.5 Patch Notes

We’ve concluded that you’ve all been on good behavior, so we have some holiday gifts for you all! This includes some seasonal decorative items, as well as a brand new armor stand, that you can use to display your armor sets. To let you all get some peaceful rest, we have also taught tamed wolves to stop howling.

Fixes

Location music tweaks

Abomination drop & spawn tweaks

Localization updates

Enabled clipping check when placing thrones

Improvements

Troll animations overhauled

Tamed animals are no longer afraid of fire

Peace and quiet (Tamed wolves no longer howl)

Serverlist profanity filter

News

Building item: Armor stand (Display your gear)

Merry Yule

This update managed to fix some small bugs and glitches. Besides the small holiday additions, the developers added a new Armor stand. Letting players display their best armor sets to other players. Another change that may be overlooked is the over overhauled Troll animations and the Serverlist profanity filter. All in all, these changes will improve the players’ experience in this holiday season.

Valheim is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Valheim Twitter page.