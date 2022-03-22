Valorant Bunny Hopping Guide: How to Bunny Hop in Valorant

If you are planning on reaching the top on Valorant, knowing how to bunny hop can prove to be the difference between getting out of an encounter alive, or getting killed on the spot, as the technique allows you to move fast while keeping your momentum and avoiding fire. With that said, and taking into account that, even if the technique is not as vital in the game as it is in, for example, Counter-Strike Global Offense, it’s always good to have as many tools as possible on your repertoire, here’s how to Bunny Hop in Riot Games’ Valorant.

How to Bunny Hop in Valorant

You can prompt a bunny hop in Valorant by pressing the jump key on your keyboard while also pressing either the left (usually A) or right (usually D) directional keys and then turning your view slightly to the desired direction when on the air. After the first jump, you can complete the bunny hop by, upon hitting the ground, jumping to another direction in succession. For those looking to move around while bunny hopping, you just need to press the forward key (usually W) together with the other directionals as you jump.

To recap, here’s how to bunny hop in Riot Games’ Valorant.

Direction + Jump

Turn your view slightly in the desired direction when in the air.

Upon hitting the ground do the same jump towards the opposite direction.

For those currently practicing, many players claim that assigning your jump key to your mouse scroll can make bunny hopping way easier.

It’s also important to point out that, like everything else in competitive titles, the more you practice, the better you will get in it. So we advise you to first focus on mastering the timing of the jumps before trying to bunny hop in a real match.

You can currently play Valorant exclusively on PC.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2022