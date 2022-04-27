Valorant How to Get a Refund – What You Can and Cannot Get a Refund For

There are some rules when it comes to getting a refund in Valorant.

April 27th, 2022 by Chris Park

If you’re looking to get a refund in Valorant for an item that you’ve purchased, you’re in luck.  Riot Games has a good policy for getting a refund on unused VP and for getting a refund on Weapon Skins.  Unfortunately, there are some things that you can’t get a refund on and there are some stipulations on items depending on how much you’ve used them.

How to Get a Refund in Valorant

To get a refund for an eligible item you need to log in to your account and navigate to your purchase history.  Every item that you’ve purchased in the game will show a refund button, but not every item is eligible for a refund.  Take a look at which items are non-refundable below for more information.

Refund VP in Valorant

If you want to get a refund for unused VP you need to submit a ticket to Valorant Support.  The refund can be made so long as you haven’t spent the VP and it’s within a 14-day window.

Refund Skins

If you want to refund a weapon skin, the skin must be unused and still at the base level AND that skin has to have been purchased within 14-days.  As you can see in the ineligible items below, if you have upgraded a skin or used a skin it will not be eligible for a refund.  If the skin is refundable you will want to go through the process of clicking the Refund button next to the skin in your inventory.

Valorant Items That Are Non-Refundable

  • Weapon Skins that are used or upgraded
  • Weapon Skin Levels
  • Weapon Skin Bundles
  • Premium Battle Pass or Battle Pass Levels
  • Radianite Points
  • Character Contract Levels
According to the Valorant Refund Policy, regardless of the content it’s going to have to be unused.  If you made an impulse purchase and don’t like the Weapon Skin or don’t need the VP you can refund these items.  However, if you purchase things like the Battle Pass, levels, skin levels, bundles or anything else that falls in the Non-Refundable category you’re going to be out of luck.

