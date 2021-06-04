War Thunder Update 3.68 Patch Notes

Update 3.68 (2.7.0.19) has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The focus of this update 3.68 is without a doubt model fixing, as both ground and air models had some highly sought care put into them. Some of the various bugs that have been plaguing the game up until now have seemingly been taken care of and the team behind War Thunder touched on some sound aspects as well. There are changes and tweaks all over the place in regards to these topics, so feel free to take a look below, at the official patch notes list.

War Thunder Update 3.68 (2.7.0.19) Patch Notes

Ground Vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Strv 122B PLSS — A bug where the controls for the commander’s optics would rotate together with the optics module in the X-Ray view of the vehicle has been fixed.

Ta 152 H-1 — A bug which would cause missing textures around the engine area has been fixed.

A bug, where allied vehicles would receive pressure damage as if their armour was ignored when other nearby allied vehicles were struck with a HE shell, has been fixed.

Centurion Mk.1 — A bug where the commander’s sight camera would not work due to an unfinished model has been fixed.

Aircraft and helicopter model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

J6B, Iacobi’s J8A, SAAB B17B, SAAB B71A, J22-A – An erroneous round from the “armoured targets” ammunition belt for the 8 mm Ksp m\22 machine gun with an armour penetration of 23 mm, has been removed. A duplicate belt for “ground targets” has been removed.

A bug that caused the periodic flares firing function not to work has been fixed.

Sound

Artillery explosion sounds have been improved and are now more powerful. Now, they will be louder at lower frequencies, and will not be suppressed by other sounds as easily.

The sounds of firing the machine guns on ground vehicles have been improved and firing sounds in the medium frequency range have been added.

The fire rate sounds (up to 1,000 rpm) for machine guns has been fixed.

Changes in the sounds of machine gun fire for naval forces, which would occur as the distance between the gun and listener increased, have been made more explicit.

The volume of a ground vehicle’s suspension (as it bounces up/down) will now depend on the player’s engine volume setting.

The voice notification about approaching allied mines and torpedoes during naval battles has been fixed.

A bug, where the notification about approaching enemy torpedoes in naval battles would be too late to trigger, has been fixed.

War Thunder is available on PlaysStation, Xbox and PC. For more info about the game, feel free to visit the official website right here.

- This article was updated on:June 4th, 2021