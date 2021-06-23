Update 3.72 has arrived for War Thunder and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment has constantly updated War Thunder and the fixes keep on coming with today’s new patch.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update is number 3.72. Officially though, the update is known as version 2.7.0.68.

Today’s new update does not come with new content or DLC, but a lot of adjustments and bug fixes have been made to the game. It also appears the developer has addressed network issues that the game was having just a few days ago.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.72 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where objects might disappear from a location at certain view angles, when using laser warning systems and night vision devices

Fixed a bug that caused a client freeze when leaving a battle.

Fixed a bug that made an enemy tank silhouette visible through a smoke screen in tank Arcade when pointing the gun marker at it .

Fixed a bug that disabled third-person view tank gun control after switching view between binoculars and commander sight (report)

Excessive armour penetration of DM11A1, DM13, and M266 anti-aircraft belts has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where firing rounds were visible on Dardo IFV from the gunner’s view when firing on the go.

Missing notification when a player is unable to respawn in battle in a vehicle has been fixed.

Item exchange from the “Red Skies” trophy is now available for console players

Ground vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Armour areas vulnerable to low calibre projectiles on the T-80BVM tank have been fixed.

tank have been fixed. Leopard 2A4, Challenger 2, Challenger 2 (2F), Т-72А, Т-72АВ TURMS-T — a bug where a projectile might ignore certain layers of the combined armour has been fixed .

— a bug where a projectile might ignore certain layers of the combined armour has been fixed . A bug with a projectile ignoring certain armour layers when hitting between ERA blocks has been fixed.

Olifant Mk.2, TTD – smoke grenades type has been corrected.

– smoke grenades type has been corrected. 115mm 3BM28 round — round type has been corrected to full-body APFSDS made of depleted uranium, armour penetration values have been corrected accordingly.

23mm HEFI-T round for AZP-23 gun — explosives type and weight corrected from 8g TNT to 13g A-IX-2

— explosives type and weight corrected from 8g TNT to 13g A-IX-2 30mm HEFI, HEFI-T rounds for 2А42, 2А72, 2А38 guns — explosive’s type has been corrected from TNT to A-IX-2

— explosive’s type has been corrected from TNT to A-IX-2 115mm round 3BK15M — initial velocity has been corrected from 800m/s to 1,060m/s

115mm round 3BM21 — initial velocity has been corrected from 1,620m/s to 1,600m/s

115mm rounds 3BM3, 3BM4 — shell weight has been specified in the infocard from 5.55kg to 4 kg. Previously, the weight was indicated with a sabot.

Speed drop at distance has been specified for the following rounds: 23mm AP-I, HEFI-T for AZP-23 gun 30mm AP-I, HEFI, HEFI-t for 2А42, 2А72, 2А38 guns 100mm HE 3OF32 round 120mm HEATFS OCC 120 G1, DM12, M830, M830A1 rounds 125mm HE rounds 3OF19, 3OF26, DTB-125 125mm HEATFS 3BK12, 3BK18M, DTP-125 rounds 125mm APFSDS 3BM9. 3BM15, 3BM22 rounds



Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

J5N1 – a bug has been fixed that displayed armoured glass as steel in the armour view tab.

– a bug has been fixed that displayed armoured glass as steel in the armour view tab. A129CBT – a bug has been fixed that prevented installation of the BGM-71D TOW-2 anti-tank missiles

– a bug has been fixed that prevented installation of the anti-tank missiles Brigand B 1 – a bug has been fixed that caused duplication of the rocket and bomb presets in the suspended armament menu

– a bug has been fixed that caused duplication of the rocket and bomb presets in the suspended armament menu He 111 H-16 – a bug has been fixed with the missing AP round in the description of the turret-mounted 20mm MG FF/M gun.

– a bug has been fixed with the missing AP round in the description of the turret-mounted Yer-2 (ACh-30B) (e) – a bug has been fixed with the missing AP round in the description of the turret-mounted 20mm ShVAK gun .

– a bug has been fixed with the missing AP round in the description of the turret-mounted . F-104S – a bug has been fixed with the required modification to install specific sets of suspended armament.

– a bug has been fixed with the required modification to install specific sets of suspended armament. Mi-24 – incorrect pylons for S-24 and S-8 rockets have been fixed.

– incorrect pylons for and have been fixed. M24A1 gun – rate of fire has been corrected from 1,500 to 750 rpm

– rate of fire has been corrected from 1,500 to 750 rpm Uncle Tom rocket – explosive weight has been corrected from 11.97 to 51.25 kg (report)

– explosive weight has been corrected from 11.97 to 51.25 kg (report) 37mm HEFI-T round of the N-37 gun — explosive’s weight has been corrected from 34 to 37g.

— explosive’s weight has been corrected from 34 to 37g. Fuse delay has been reduced for the following rounds: 20mm HE-I, HEI-T, HE rounds for ShVAK and B-20 guns 23mm HEFI-t rounds for GSh-23, NS-23, NR-23 guns 23mm HEFI-T and HE-I rounds of the VYa-23 and PTB-23 guns 37mm HEFI-T round of the N-37 gun 45mm HEFI-T round of the NS-45 gun 20mm HI, HE-I rounds of the Hispano guns



Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

RN Etna — traverse angles of the main calibre turrets have been increased.

— traverse angles of the main calibre turrets have been increased. Leipzig, Nürnberg — stern main calibre turrets now able to rotate for 360 degrees.

If you want to know more about this particular update, you can visit the official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.