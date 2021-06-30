Update 3.73 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released yet another update for its multiplayer game called War Thunder. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update number is 3.73. For those playing the game on PS5, it’s known as patch 01.000.038. Officially though, the update is number 2.7.0.80 on consoles and 2.7.0.84 for PC.

As for the update itself, no new content has been released today. It appears as if this patch is to mainly fix a ton of bug fixes within the game. You can check out the full fixes for the game posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.73 Patch Notes

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Erratic movement of guided missiles when observed in flight has been fixed.

Physically correct tracks now shown in the hit camera.

A bug has been fixed which displayed crew members and modules in server replays as low-poly models.

Identification friend or foe for commanders’ sights has been added to SB mode (duplicates the gunner’s sights behaviour).

In the modifications window you can now see a projectile’s characteristics when you hover the cursor over it.

Challenger 2, Challenger 2 (2F) — transmission operation and gear values have been specified. Intermediate gear values have been added to improve overall performance. Source: David Brown Santasalo TN54E official brochure.

— transmission operation and gear values have been specified. Intermediate gear values have been added to improve overall performance. Source: David Brown Santasalo TN54E official brochure. VFM5 — transmission operation and gear values have been specified. (report).

— transmission operation and gear values have been specified. (report). Begleitpanzer 57 — a bug with missing duplicate gun controls of commander in x-ray mode has been fixed.

— a bug with missing duplicate gun controls of commander in x-ray mode has been fixed. C2A1 — a bug with incorrect mud shield material in the hangar has been fixed.

— a bug with incorrect mud shield material in the hangar has been fixed. Vickers MBT — a bug where there was no turret control when selecting a sighting machine gun as the main weapon has been fixed.

— a bug where there was no turret control when selecting a sighting machine gun as the main weapon has been fixed. 120mm DM11 — type of the shell has been corrected, it now features the remote fuse ability.

— type of the shell has been corrected, it now features the remote fuse ability. M47 (105/55) — elevation angles have been increased from -5/+19 to -10/+20 degrees.

— elevation angles have been increased from -5/+19 to -10/+20 degrees. Rooikat 105 TD, Rooikat MTTD — the number of steering axles has been reduced. First and second axles steer now (fourth was previously steered incorrectly).

— the number of steering axles has been reduced. First and second axles steer now (fourth was previously steered incorrectly). M56 — recoil has been reduced.

— recoil has been reduced. M60A2 — a bug has been fixed with excessive repair time of the turret machine gun.

— a bug has been fixed with excessive repair time of the turret machine gun. Сhieftain Mk.10, Challenger Mk.2, Challenger Mk.3 — elevation speed has been increased from 4.5 to 22.5 degrees (report).

— elevation speed has been increased from 4.5 to 22.5 degrees (report). Pz.III M, Pz. III N, Pz.IV H, Pz.Wef.Bg.IV J, Panzer IV/70A, Panzer IV/70V — a bug has been fixed that prevented track durability increase when installing the modification Ostketten/Winterketten.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented track durability increase when installing the modification Ostketten/Winterketten. M15/42, M42 Contraereo, 75/34 M42, 75/34 M43, 105/25 M43, 75/46 M43 — transmission operation and gear values have been specified. Max reverse speed is now 3.3 km/h. Max speed is 38 km/h. Source: CARRO ARMATO FIAT ANSALDO Modelli M42-M43, Norme d’uso e manutenzione, 2^ Edizione, 1944.

— transmission operation and gear values have been specified. Max reverse speed is now 3.3 km/h. Max speed is 38 km/h. Source: CARRO ARMATO FIAT ANSALDO Modelli M42-M43, Norme d’uso e manutenzione, 2^ Edizione, 1944. Sd.Kfz. 6/2 — a bug has been fixed that prevented the selection of the second type of the HEIT round in the protection analysis.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the selection of the second type of the HEIT round in the protection analysis. Challenger 2 (2F), Challenger 2, Т-80БВМ, Т-72А, Т-34-85, Tiger H1, Leopard 2A5 — a bug with tracks turning while the turret turned in the hit camera has been fixed.

— a bug with tracks turning while the turret turned in the hit camera has been fixed. AMX-13 (HOT) — HOT missiles displayed correctly in flight and will not now fly sideways.

— HOT missiles displayed correctly in flight and will not now fly sideways. Strv 103 — removed excessive gun traverse after installing the engine modification.

— removed excessive gun traverse after installing the engine modification. T-80BVM — Armour has been fixed. It is now impossible to damage the tank with low powered HE shells.

— Armour has been fixed. It is now impossible to damage the tank with low powered HE shells. KV-1S — Bugs related to the armour which, in some cases caused, shells to ignore the armour at high angles by a causing double ricochet, have been fixed.

— Bugs related to the armour which, in some cases caused, shells to ignore the armour at high angles by a causing double ricochet, have been fixed. Bugs in the operation of volumetric shells which,in some rare cases, could cause anomalous penetration into overlapping bulk armour joints have been fixed.

A bug, where shells hitting a target at large angles could cause damage to some tank modules while ignoring the armour, has been fixed.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

A bug has been fixed, that caused a seeker to lock on target when pointing an observation camera at the sun. Missile launch was also possible, which led to missile self-destruct.

A bug has been fixed that displayed HE round explosives weight in the info card when selecting AP rounds for auto cannons.

A bug has been fixed that prevented automatic target tracking in helicopters at certain areas of the location “Normandy” in missions “Normandy” and “Fields of Normandy”.

Wellington (all series) — 1,000 lbs bomb has been replaced from AN-M65A1 to G.P.MK1 (report).

— 1,000 lbs bomb has been replaced from AN-M65A1 to G.P.MK1 (report). Ju 288C — display of the incorrect material of the pilot’s seats armour has been fixed.

— display of the incorrect material of the pilot’s seats armour has been fixed. J-7E — a bug has been fixed, when the modification “Type 500” was not required for 500 kg bomb presets.

— a bug has been fixed, when the modification “Type 500” was not required for 500 kg bomb presets. F-1 — display of the icons in the suspended weapon menu has been fixed, icons are now set to the standard.

Fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Shell tracking camera behavior has been improved: Camera return speed has been increased; Viewing angle has been increased; Camera stopping distance before shells hit the target has been reduced.

Erich Giese — Ship’s name in the research tree has been aligned with the general rule: Z12 Erich Giese (report).

— Ship’s name in the research tree has been aligned with the general rule: Z12 Erich Giese (report). SMS Westfalen — Armour thickness of armour deck, bevels and anti-torpedo bulkhead have been corrected.

— Armour thickness of armour deck, bevels and anti-torpedo bulkhead have been corrected. RN Zara — Traverse angles of the first and fourth main calibre turrets have been increased: ±145° → ±150°.

Other fixes:

The counting of the “ Atlas Stones ” achievement has been fixed (for the Battle Pass).

” achievement has been fixed (for the Battle Pass). Camera speed in replays no longer depends on the selected playback speed(report).

A bug that made it impossible to leave the statistics screen in a single mission has been fixed (report).

In the “Training squadron” creation window you can now navigate through the interface elements using a keyboard arrows or the gamepad D-pad.

A bug that caused the blocked crew icon to remain red in some cases after a lock has been released has been fixed.

Now in the battle log it will be specified how the player’s vehicle was destroyed (by machine gun, shell, explosion, torpedo, etc).

The “Active Scouting” button will no longer be displayed in the events selection menu. The function itself, as before, is available by predefined button.

For more info on this update, you can visit the official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox formats.

- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021