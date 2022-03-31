Warframe 9th Anniversary Event: All Free Skins, Credits, and Rewards

Warframe is coming up on its 9th anniversary, which is something that we don’t think anyone would have ever imagined when the game first launched. After tackling issues early, Warframe has become one of the most popular games available, and its Free-To-Play system is a good example of how anyone can come in, give it a try, and get sucked into the expansive world-building and amazing cosmetics.

The developers of Warframe are giving away many new freebies to celebrate the anniversary of this game, but how do you claim them, and how long does this go on for? Follow along with us as we go into detail about all of the new and exciting things you’ll be able to get your hands on in this game for its anniversary celebration.

Warframe – 9th Anniversary Gifts and How To Get Them

Warframe is going to be sending out 5 weeks of free items, starting on March 28th. What you’ll need to do is access the Alert that is delivered to your mailbox. The items that you’ll be getting and the weeks they come out are as follows:

Week 1 – March 28th

Dex Sybaris + Weapon Slot Dex Nouchali Syandana, Weekend Credit Booster

Week 2 – April 4th

Dex Furis + Weapon Slot Excalibur Dex Skin, Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 3 – April 11th

Dex Dakra + Weapon Slot Dex Raksaka Armor, Weekend Credit Booster

Week 4 – April 18th

Liset Dex Skin Excalibur Dex Glyph, Weekend Affinity Booster

Week 5 – April 25th

Rhino Dex Skin Excalibur Dex Noggle, Weekend Credit and Affinity Booster

Long-time players may have already claimed these items in the past, but for those that are just starting, or are looking to come back to the game, free cosmetics are never a bad thing. Plus, the Credit and Affinity Boosters can make the grind a bit easier, as you’ll be bringing in extra items that you’ll need.

There is also a new character, Garuda Prime coming to the game. Her passive attack allows the player to double the amount of damage given if she is covered in blood, so making sure that you’re ready to handle her is key. Squeamish players, beware!

Players that log into the game as well will get a new Wisp Dex Skin delivered directly to them, allowing you to deck your Wisp out in a new style! All of these freebies are yours for the taking, as long as you log in before the respective week is done and complete a few small quests to claim everything!

Warframe is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.