Digital Extremes just dropped Update 30.7 for Warframe. It’s an update that consists of a couple gigabytes, but has so much to unpack. What perfect timing for the update too. The game is in the middle of ongoing double credit and affinity weekends leading up to the long-awaited release of The New War.

The patch notes for this update are so vast in size because of the plethora of fixes and changes to current assets in the game. This patch notes guide will mostly include the addition of the new Revenant Deluxe bundle, the Ghoulsaw, Nidus Prime, Yareli changes, and gameplay changes.

Warframe Update 30.7 Patch Notes (Condensed)

Nidus Prime Access

Nidus Prime

Magnus Prime

Strun Prime

Exclusive Nidus Prime Glyphs

Nidus Prime Accessories

Infested Orbiter Decorations

Karnolyth Necramech Skin

Crinoid Prime Syandana

90-Day Resource and Affinity Boosters

When Nidus Prime enters Prime Access, the following items will be entering the Prime Vault.

Atlas Prime

Tekko Prime

Dethcube Prime

With this Vaulting comes the shift of the following Syndicate Sacrifices:

Replaced Arbiters of Hexis Sacrifice of Atlas Prime Systems with Titania Prime Helmet.

Replaced Cephalon Suda Sacrifice of Atlas Prime Chassis with Inaros Prime Chassis.

You will still own all the Relics, parts, and fully crafted items from this Prime Access.

Riven Disposition Changes:

As with each round of Prime Access come updated Riven Disposition numbers. See the full Disposition changes here:

https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1279830-september-2021-riven-disposition-updates/

TENNO REINFORCEMENT: GHOULSAW

The cruelest of weapons built for the crudest of Grineer soldiers. Rips through metal like flesh, and through flesh like day-old pudding.

This first-of-its-kind Assault Saw can be yours today, Tenno!

GHOULSAW REVELERY PACK

Rip, tear, and rend with the nightmarish Ghoulsaw and Butcher’s Revelry Stance.

*Obtain the Ghoulsaw from Nakak’s offerings in Plague Star or in the Market for Platinum.

NEW MELEE STANCE:

Butcher’s Revelry

Rip and rend with this Assault Saw Stance.

*Obtain Butcher’s Revelry from Nakak’s offerings in Plague Star. These items will be added to the game in a future Update after Plague Star Leaves!

REVENANT MEPHISTO SKIN AND COLLECTION

Embrace Revenant’s hybrid nature with a bold new form and dwell in the eternal twilight between realms.

*Similar to the Ember Pyraxis Attachments, the Revenant Mephisto Skin has a removable Syandana (more so a cape in this scenario) that can be equipped on either normal Revenant or Revenant Mephisto Skin. This Syandana is Exclusive to Revenant just as other Deluxe Skins attachments are exclusive to them. Please note that the “energy beard” on the original Revenant Helmet gets removed when the Mephisto Syandana is equipped due to excessive clipping. One could say we had to clip the beard.

ORISON TWO-HANDED NIKANA SKIN

Take up a sacred duty and defend the treasures of the Void with this weapon skin.

REVENANT MEPHISTO OPERATOR COLLECTION

Take on a touch of the devil with these Revenant Mephisto Operator accessories.

Includes the Revenant Mephisto Diadem, and Revenant Mephisto Mask.

**Please note this is in the Market as a separate Collection as not to spoil things for those who want Mephisto who do not yet have The Second Dream or War Within complete. This follows the precedent from other Deluxe bundles (Zephyr Harrier, etc).

REVENANT MEPHISTO COLLECTION

Dwell in the eternal twilight with Revenant’s haunting Mephisto collection.

Includes Revenant Mephisto Skin, Revenant Mephisto Helmet, and Orison Two-Handed Nikana Skin.

YARELI CHANGES

Yareli improvements are here, Tenno!

We have 2 areas that are being buffed: Stats, and Utility. While many Tenno have hoped for more Stat buffs (which we have here!), the Utility Buffs are really something to behold for the usability or Merulina. We are introducing a foundational change to her movement: Merulina Dashing (tap Roll/Dash)! This can be executed in any direction and is effectively a new way to close gaps (or quickly retreat!) and alter the direction of Yareli aboard Merulina! This also enhances the way you can traverse vertically with responsive directional input while in the air. We’ve made a handy .gif to demonstrate just what we mean:

Behold in .gif form:

https://gfycat.com/impeccablenecessaryblacknorwegianelkhound

What you see in this .gif is a vertical traversal that’s currently tough to do with Yareli. However, with the forward dash the momentum movement now allows for directional maneuvering.

Then, we see Yareli Dash both Forward AND Back in the .gif, showing how you can certainly take advantage of this new movement tool!

This is a change that’s best experienced in your hands, but it is certainly a huge improvement for navigating all of Warframes tilesets!

We have also made some changes to general Merulina movement by allowing for shorter jumps, and reducing overall jump charge time.

Yareli Stat Changes:

We’ve made some Stat changes to Yareli’s abilities as well. These are buffs across the board, and details are as follows:

Sea Snares:

Increase seek speed by about 60% and slightly increase bubble visibility to better register your casts.

Aquablades:

Increase range by just about 25%

Increase damage and duration by 50%

RipTide:

Bigger is better. The bigger we Rip, the more enemies, the better scaling, and so on!

Increase radius by 25%

Yareli Fixes:

Fixed the Financial Stress debuff not being removed after Yareli scores in The Index while riding Merulina.

Fixed inability to use a Cipher while riding Merulina.

Fixed Yareli’s Passive bonus to Pistol Critical Chance not applying to Clients.

Fixed shared Affinity not being attributed to player weapons while riding Merulina as Yareli.

Fixed numerous AoE enemy attacks not affecting Yareli when riding Merulina.

Fixed missing weapon rank UI when switching to Merulina with Primary weapon equipped.

Fixed picking up Rifle Ammo for an empty Primary while riding Merulina equipping said Primary weapon.

Fixed missing End of Mission stats if enemies are killed with Yareli’s Abilities while riding Merulina.

Fixed an issue where Yareli players boarding Merulina would have their flashlight color (activated when in dark areas like caves) permanently adopt Yareli’s first energy color.

Fixed a script error that occurs when completing a Mastery Rank test while riding Yareli’s Merulina.

Corrupted Holokey Changes:

In the final Railjack Showdown node for a Sister of Parvos, each Sister will give each squad member 1 Corrupted Holokey at End-of-Mission whether you Vanquish or Convert them! This means a Squad of 4 can leave with 4 Corrupted Holokeys each on Showdown mission complete!

Corrupted Holokey drop amounts have been increased in Void Storms! Void Storms in the Veil Proxima will now drop 10 (vs 6) to make the hardest content the most rewarding. The rest have all had their amounts increased by 1.

Additions:

Added Paracesis Sheath Orbiter decoration!

Inspired by the conversation had with its original creator (Kaz) during TennoCon 2021’s Art Panel. It can now be purchased from Cephalon Simaris after completing the Chimera Prologue Quest.

Kuva Lich/Sister Changes & Fixes:

Reduced the time between Grineer Kuva Thrall spawns, so that the time to get all 10 to spawn is more in line with the time it takes to get all 3 Corpus Hounds to spawn.

Made improvements to the Kuva Lich/Sister showdown cinematic:

Added music befitting a showdown!

Fixed the cinematic being silent.

Fixed ability to manipulate the camera during the cinematic.

Fixed animation popping during the cinematic.

Changed Sister Candidate waypoint icon to be the Sister icon instead of the Treasurer (Granum Crown) icon.

Fixed a progression stopper in the Sister showdown fight due to the Sister’s Hound not spawning if the Host player died and went AFK after entering the Capital Ship.

Fixed an issue where a Kuva Lich with the ‘Ensnare’ ability could potentially prevent the context action for execution from appearing if the ability was cast prior to being weakened.

Fixed not receiving the Sisterhood Sigil after Converting or the Sisterhood Emblem after Vanquishing a Sister of Parvos.

Upon login those missing their respective Sisterhood Sigil/Emblem will receive them.

Fixed Rhino’s Rhino Stomp perpetually stunning both Kuva Liches and Sisters of Parvos.

Fixed the Kuva Lich and Sister Vanquish animation not playing correctly, where it would turn the Lich/Sister invisible or fall through the floor during the animation.

Fixed missing Client Parazon Mercy animations on Grineer Thralls.

Fixed issue where fusing two partially ranked Kuva or Tenet weapons together appeared to increase the rank of your weapon.

This was a UI / display only, as the Valence fusion does not increase a weapon rank. Now, the weapon rank does not increase from fusion and the UI does not incorrectly show that it has.

Fixed an issue in Crew Command where Liches would appear as Grineer Heavy Gunners in the Railjack UI. It now shows the Kuva Lich or Sisters of Parvos badge icons where it previously showed Grineer Heavy Gunners to represent this Crew member.

Fixed unlocalized Kuva Lich Inbox messages.

Fixed Kuva Lich names appearing as part of the Ephemera name in Kuva Lich Inbox messages.

Customization Changes for Select Attachments: ‘None’ Option

For a long time now we’ve had a precedent with a handful of Warframe Skins where the “None” option for Attachments (and sometimes Syandanas) was removed if certain Skins, Primes, etc. were equipped. This applied to Warframes such as Ember Prime/Pyraxis Skin, Frost, Mag Prime, Oberon, Volt, etc.

We now usher in a new “None” era! All Warframes and Warframe Skins that previously did not have the ‘None’ option will have a “None” Attachment or Syandana option, giving you even MORE customization flexibility. This means you can remove details such as any attachments on Ember Pyraxis, Mag Prime, the list goes on and on! In addition, Banshee, Frost and Oberon’s default Shoulder Armor can now be equipped on Prime versions of the Warframe.

This also fixes a long-standing bug where a Warframe that has no default Shoulders Attachments (let’s say, Excalibur) and had nothing equipped there, if you clicked on “left arm” then it would auto-select the first shoulder armor in your owned list.

Changes:

Hemocyte is now immune to looting abilities that often didn’t fully work due to how quickly the body despawns (Hydroid’s Tentacle Swarm with Pilfering Swarm, Nekros’ Desecrate etc).

With the re-run of Plague Star, we are adding Nidus Prime’s Relics as in-world drops from the Hemocyte. This change was brought forth with this in mind, and the acquisition rate of this new Prime that could be influenced with loot abilities which is not a precedent we wish to set. With up to 4 Hemocytes that can spawn in the final stage it felt especially important to make this change.

Ambassador Component Blueprints have a chance to drop from Aurax Atloc Raknoids. The main Blueprint can now be attained as a Rotation C reward from any Corpus Railjack Survival mission.

After engaging with Community Feedback, we noticed that obtaining the Ambassador parts was a tough combination of playing the same mission in 4 different locations with some difficult RNG. The Ambassador components have also been moved to an enemy that was without a drop table!

Every Aurax Atloc Raknoid has a 15% to drop any component Blueprints for the Ambassador

Enemies typically only drop Weapon Blueprints or component Blueprints which is why the Ambassador components were given individual Blueprints

Tweaked Zephyr’s Airburst pull vacuum to lift enemies up a bit off the ground so they aren’t dragging their butts. Plus updated the FX to go along with it!

Zephyr’s Airburst was intended to pull enemies in like Vortex for a short duration, but was spawning exactly where the projectile hit, resulting in being inside the floor. We fixed it by making the vortex spawn a bit above the floor and in the process gave it an FX pass to communicate better what was happening.

Added ‘Missing Requirements’ context information to Ergo Glast’s shop in the Relays.

Made the following changes to the Saxum Mod set:

The cooldown will now appear in the HUD.

Removed fall-off damage and increased the range to 4/8/12 metres.

Increased the knockback to enemies caught closer to the impact while heavily staggering enemies within range but further away from the explosion.

Also fixed issues with the Saxum mod set bonus not matching the in-game description: Lifted enemies explode on death and deal up to 30% of their max health as Impact damage.

Reduced Riven challenge condition for “Kill X enemies with headshots from at least 100m away” to 75m away.

Changed the sorting of items on the End Of Mission screen to better reflect importance, including Steel Essence, Riven Slivers, Granum Crowns, Built Forma, Orokin Cells, Corrupted Holokeys, built Prime parts, War Hilt, Requiem Ultimatums, Exilus Adapters, Drop Chance Boosters, Scintillant, and built Railjack Components.

Harrow Neuroptic Blueprints can now be obtained from the first vault in Pago, and as a Rotation C reward from Taveuni on the Kuva Fortress. Mod and Relic rewards have been swapped on Pago, and drop rates increased slightly.

Harrow Systems Blueprints drop rates on Defection missions have been increased slightly, and added as a Rotation C reward from Taveuni on the Kuva Fortress.

In response to community feedback on farming for Harrow, we revisited the process for obtaining his components. We are making it easier to obtain Harrow Neuroptic Blueprints, and Harrow Systems Blueprints, from the locations outlined above.

Removed Intensify from the mid-tier Defection rewards.

We found that Intensify was an unnecessary addition to Defection rewards, and therefore skewed the chances of receiving other rewards, hence it’s removal.

Octavia’s Mandachord option has been moved into the top Arsenal menu, under the Parazon option.

The Mandachord is a very important piece of equipment for Octavia’s abilities – having it buried and not as readily accessible was not ideal considering that it is key to her performance. It is now much easier to find it and create a tune of destruction!

Added scrollbar to Index result screen.

Syndicate Medallion trade in screens have been given the UI theme treatment.

Added ‘Insufficient Funds’ context information to the Syndicate offerings ‘Confirm Purchase’ panel.

Improved NPC zipline usage in the Gas City tileset. Their parkour skills were just a bit too weak.

A warning for unowned Landing Craft Skins will now appear when attempting to purchase a skin for a Landing Craft type they do not own.

Increased visibility of control panels for extendable-bridges in some major corridors in the Corpus Gas City tileset.

We’ve changed the underlying code of our UI for future proofing, but you shouldn’t notice anything just yet. If you come across anything janky please let us know!

Adjusted Chroma Elemental Ward stat display to be more accurate (uses % display for Health/Shield/Armor/reload/holster buffs).

Improved the tent textures in the Plains of Eidolon.

Adjusted the Brachiolyst ragdoll animation to make it more natural looking.

Updated Foundry preview images for Scorched Beacon and Chroma Mark Blueprints (for The New Strange Quest), which were appearing as low resolution images.

Changed the timing of the Sentient’s damage pulse & weapon reattach to occur at a specific time within the animation rather than at the end.

Previously, destroying both arms on Sentients would cause them to drop weapons. Sentients no longer drop anything when arms are destroyed but will instead regenerate them. This regeneration causes a damage pulse that has been modified to occur during the animation rather than at the end.

Reduced the damage and overall range of the Ortholyst Sentient’s long ranged barrage cluster projectiles.

Revenant’s Danse Macabre ability now deals finisher damage against inanimate objects instead of adopting a damage type based on the target. It still does adaptive damage and applies adaptive status effects against enemies.

Prior to this change, Danse Macabre was allowing Revenant to solve Operator-required puzzles, which is clearly not intended.

Removed the ability to collect duplicate Ephemeras.

Ephemeras now abide by the “one per person” rule that other cosmetic items follow. And thus clearing out the unnecessary inventory clutter.

A script will run upon first login after updating to remove existing duplicates.

Updated to K-Drive and Merulina riding so that the rider’s aim end point matches the vehicle’s aim end point. This addresses cases of moving in unintended directions.

Updated the Dojo room HUD title to have more of a Vitruvian theme!

Updated the Menu UI in the Personal Quarters to reflect a Vitruvian theme! Fish Tank, Articula, etc!

Added Orokin Ciphers and Omega Isotopes as a feeding option to the Helminth, which will grant Bile.

Added Cryptographic ALU as a feeding option to the Helminth, which will grant Synthetics.

The ‘Converted Adversaries’ menu will now auto open when starting a Trade in the Crimson Branch instead of having to click through the tabs.

Upon login, those that received the unintended Shotgun Riven Mod for Kitguns via GOTL Alert will have their Riven corrected to a proper Pistol Kitgun Riven Mod.

Please note that this does not change the Challenge or any Cycling you have already done.

Reworded the Viral Quills description to decrease it’s unnecessary length.

Reworded the ‘Vault Looter’ Nightwave Act to clarify that it’s for the Dragon Key Vaults, not the Isolation Vaults.

Players under Mastery Rank 2 will no longer see the ‘Update History’ messages upon login, as this information may be overwhelming as they begin their Warframe journey.

Tweaked the compression of Cursors so they look better at mid-sizes, although this unfortunately makes them not as sharp when scaled to max. Trying to find a happy middle ground!

Made a few changes to the Helminth 15th Metamorphosis “Golden Instinct” Void Spark:

Doubled the Void Sparks lifespan

Increased the Void Sparks visibility

Increased start time of Golden Instinct

The update is out on all platforms now. Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.