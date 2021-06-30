Update 1.22 has arrived for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was not too long ago that Chaos Wastes was introduced to the PC version of the game, and now we finally get it on Sony consoles too. Alongside a great number of fixes and improvements kicking into the grim world of Vermintide, we get a brand new mode and numerous additions that provide a smoother experience overall. For everything related to this new update 1.22, check the official patch notes below.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update 1.22 Patch Notes

LEVEL FIXES / TWEAKS

A Quiet Drink

Fixed an issue where the broken wooden blockade would appear to be intact for players that spawned in to the map in progress.

Removed a boss wall in the middle of a capture point.

Fixed a spot where enemies could just flat out walk or run up a cliffside.

Fixed a location where bots could become stuck against breakable wooden blockades.

Athel Yenlui

Fixed an issue where bots could become stuck at the location of the second Grimoire.

Fixed some places where invisible collisions were blocking projectiles.

Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the last Tome.

Fixed a rare issue where leylines could get locked in place whilst misaligned, soft locking the event.

Fixed a number of locations where players and bots could not traverse up steep ledges.

The Blightreaper

Fixed a location where the Blightstormer could spawn but be totally unreachable whilst still being able to cast.

Fixed a location where Blightstormers could cast from underground.

Fixed an issue where bots could become unresponsive when focused on enemies behind walls.

Fixed a spot where Sienna’s could Firewalk and find themselves beneath the map.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn behind the sanctum gate.

Blood in the Darkness

Fixed an issue where Warpfire Thrower flames could travel through walls.

Convocation of Decay

Fixed some situations where progression of the end event could freeze up incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where wooden doors would play the incorrect sound when struck.

Fixed multiple locations where bots and players could become stuck.

Fixed an issue where a wall could block ranged projectiles beyond its appearance.

Dark Omens

Fixed a location where patrols could become stuck.

Empire in Flames

Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the first Tome.

Fixed some out of bounds bits.

Fixed an issue where early placing of the barrels to the cart could cause further barrels to not spawn.

Fixed some spots where bots could get stuck when trying to retrieve a Tome, and a couple of other locations where bots had trouble traversing, including a ladder or two.

Enchanter’s Lair

Fixed an issue where a barrel could be thrown out of bounds, soft-locking the level.

Engines of War

Fixed an issue where Sienna could Fire Walk herself into a ceiling spot.

Fixed some cases where a Chaos Spawn could get stuck in branches.

Fixed some places where invisible collisions were blocking projectiles.

Fixed a location where Skaven could die immediately after spawning.

Festering Ground

Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the second Grimoire.

Fixed a spot that could just heart-attack a player, killing them outright.

Fixed a spot in the end event where enemies could spawn out of thin air.

Fort Bigsean

Fixed a broken respawn location near the first Grimoire.

Increased size of the interaction shape on the cannonball, making it easier for players to pick up the cannonball in frenzied situations.

Fixed some spots where the cannonball could drop through the terrain.

Fixed various spots where players and bots could get stuck.

Fortunes of War

Fixed an exploit where players could just basically skip the whole challenge.

Fixed a couple of locations that could instantly kill players and bots.

Garden of Morr

Fixed a floating Ravaged Art pickup.

Fixed an issue where bots could become stuck by the ladder in the end event.

Fixed a particularly troublesome spot where bots could and often would cliff-dive.

Fixed a spot where bots were prone to leap off a cliff.

Fixed a location where Beastmen patrols could become stuck.

Halescourge

Fixed it so that Saltzpyre’s Billhook isn’t able to one-shot Brimstone Horsepurge by using the pull action at a specific time.

Fixed an occlusion issue on the path leading to the second Tome.

Fixed an issue where bots could dodge off the elevator and fall to their doom.

Horn of Magnus

Fixed an issue where players could respawn beyond the barrel door event should they die before it.

Fixed an issue where textures would appear to be missing.

Fixed an issue where enemies could become stuck running down the end event stairs.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a corner after respawning.

Fixed an issue where barrels would stop spawning after the player carrying the barrel had lost connection.

Hunger in the Dark

Fixed a spot where you could see outside the level and another where Sienna could leave the level.

Fixed an issue where the barrels in the cart would appear spectral for clients.

Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the last Tome.

Fixed a lighting issue seen in the area where the second Tome is found.

Fixed a missing texture observed on a part of the tunnels.

Fixed a bug where players could get night vision in the room where the second Tome can be found.

Into the Nest

Fixed an issue where players could spawn behind the team in the boss arena.

Fixed a spot where Ratling Gunners could shoot throught the water wheel.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn in at the end of the map.

Old Haunts

Fixed a spot where Bardin bot couldn’t retrieve the first Tome.

Fixed a few spots where bots could get stuck.

Fixed an issue where players and bots that died during the church event could respawn beyond the point of no return.

Fixed an issue where enemies spawned by Twitch mode could become stuck, unable to reach players.

Fixed an issue where bots were unable to rescue players downed in a specific location.

The Pit

Fixed a spot where players could dash through the ground.

Fixed an issue where enemies could walk across a fallen bridge during the end event.

Prologue

Fixed case of Bardin not accepting healing during his rescue section.

Righteous Stand

Fixed a spot where bots were prone to suiciding.

Fixed a couple of spots where players could get stuck.

Fixed an issue where enemies could become stuck whilst climbing down the walls during the end event.

Removed Beastmen. For real this time.

The Screaming Bell

Fixed a spot where players could dash through the ground.

Fixed an issue where Sienna could Fire Walk her way below the bell.

Fixed a “deathzone” location.

Added some blockers to prevent dashing into places where you shouldn’t.

Bots should find grabbing the second Grimoire considerably easier now.

Skittergate

Fixed an issue where bots would not follow players through the Skittergate nor teleport to them to catch up.

Fixed a hole where players could get stuck.

Fixed a spot where Bardin bot would get perma-stuck.

Fixed multiple cases where players and bots could lose substantial amounts of health when entering the Norsca -> Skittergate portal.

Removed an invisible blocker.

Fixed an issue where bots would be reluctant to leave the last elevator.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn into the map behind the elevator.

Fixed an issue where Gatekeeper Naglfahr could be knocked underground.

Fixed a location where enemies were able to walk up a tent.

Fixed some out of bounds bits.

Taal’s Horn Keep

Added collision around the Spoils of War pedestal so you cant toss dummies onto the chests (they were wigging out for clients).

War Camp

Fixed a spot where players could get stuck.

Fixed so a player who joins around the time the battering ram breaches the camp doors, the joined player is able to pass through said doors – whilst previously they were locked out.

Fixed a location where enemies and bots were able to walk up walls.

Fixed a spot where Sienna could Fire Walk herself to an out-of-bounds part of the map.

Weaves

Objects thrown out of bounds should now despawn and be replaced in-bounds.

Fixed some locations where players could get stuck.

Fixed an occlusion issue causing flickering on Light wind weaves.

SOUND FIXES / TWEAKS

Some Engineer sounds have been tweaked, in particular the volume of 3rd person sounds (those you’d hear with an Engineer in your group – from the perspective of another player).

Enemies should now be easier to hear when behind you.

Fixed sound cutting out when shield pushing several enemies.

Victor’s secondary pistol attack with Rapier now plays the correct sound.

Victor’s Repeater Pistol now has the reload sound properly audible in all situations.

Kruber’s Man-bow now has the correct sound when switched to from another weapon.

Bounty Hunter’s activated ability now plays the correct sound.

Lohner will no longer instigate conversation about their experiences at Castle Drachenfels with the heroes.

UI FIXES / TWEAKS

Masterwork Pistol crosshair style has been changed to avoid switching back and forth while using the alt fire.

Fixed text overflow in Athanor talent descriptions.

Grail Knight duties are now considered priority buffs and will show up center screen when activated.

Re-enabled the cancel host migration button. It was disabled as a stop-gap measure to fix a networking issue that has since been resolved.

Fixed an issue where incorrect Portrait Frames were sometimes being displayed in the end of match screen.

Players will no longer be pinged when commanded to drop something.

It should no longer be possible to Tag/Ping players.

Pings while the ‘social wheel is opening’ should now work better.

Units should no longer be pinged if you try to tell a bot with a tome to pickup another tome (crossed out) through the social wheel.

HERO FIXES / TWEAKS

Engineer: Scavenged Shot talent replaced with Combined Arms – ‘Melee power increased by 10%. Every 5 melee kill makes Bardin’s next Ranged attack grant 15% Ranged Power for 10 seconds.’.

Fixed a bug where “Vanish” could disallow Kerilian the crit buff from “Cloak of Mist”.

Added reference to the dot applied by Sienna’s Mace heavy attack to the tooltip.

Fixed an issue by which damage reduction stacking wasn’t multiplicative as intended.

Added a missing action to the Coghammer so holding attack chains the first heavy (same behaviour as with other weapons).

Bardin’s ‘Survivalist’ now correctly produces ammunition on barrel explosion.

Fixed an issue where certain ranged weapons would sway excessively after switching from a Bretonnian Longsword.

Fixed an issue where Battle Wizard’s Soot Shield could trigger if hitting dead enemies.

Fixed an issue where switching to Saltzpyre’s melee weapon prior to reloading his Repeater Pistol and back would result in the animation breaking.

Fixed an issue where Siennas on the verge of exploding who felt the need to cliff dive would be flat out killed, without an opportunity to be rescued by their fellow heroes.

Changes to Engineer Challenges: ‘Stout heart, Steady aim’ – Reduced amount of hits required to 12 down from 30. ‘Targeting Array’ – Reduced the amount of required headshots in a row to 6 down from 20. ‘I love the smell of black powder’ – Reduced the amount of kills needed from a single powder barrel explosion to 10 down from 20. ‘Endrinkuli’s War Song’ – Reduced the time required to fire the crank gun in one activation to 40 seconds down from 50. ‘Patent Pending’ – Removed requirement of completing all ‘Trial by Plague’ and ‘Proving Grounds’ challenges aswell as removing required completion of ‘Interception Barrage’.



BOT IMPROVEMENTS

Bots are now more willing to give their healing items to players.

Bots now use healing potion if they are at 40% health rather than 50%.

Bots are now more accurate with Drakefire Pistols.

Bots now have sturdier legs if they decide to take fast way down the ladder (they no longer take fall damage).

Removed ping cooldown on bot commands to make pickup and drop grim commands more responsive, they are still bound by social wheel event count limit.

Bots now stick closer when under high threat (many aggroed enemies).

Bots no longer take ammo pouches if any player is missing any ammo.

Bots no longer heal if they have natural bonds unless they have been already been downed once and are about to die again.

Fixed Sienna bot not using heavy attacks on armored units while wielding a dagger.

Reduced damage importance for infantry class enemies, causing bots to prefer faster wide sweep attacks on them.

Added ranged weapon type classification, so bots should only use ranged weapon against targets that match weapon type eg. they won’t fire handguns at infantry.

Bots now fire faster with rapid fire weapons like Bolt Staff.

Bots now try a bit harder to leave poison clouds if they land on them.

Bots should no longer run off cliffs if they are in ratling gunners fire cone or other long sticky AOE threat.

Bots should now be more aware of pinged targets.

Bots should now consider shooting at specials from a bit further away.

Fixed bots getting stuck in Hagbane charge attack.

Ratling Gunners now update bot threat box when they switch direction of fire, so bots have better chance of escaping direct fire.

Made bots stay away from Ratling Gunners and Warpfire Throwers if they engage in ranged combat with them.

Bot Engineers should be less inclined to use his activated ability against every stray rat.

MISCELANEOUS FIXES / TWEAKS

Slayer’s ‘Ghalskeggi’ now shows the correct wristband colour in both 1st and 3rd person views.

The Grail Knight’s Black and Gold skin now correctly has yellow sleeves instead of white.

Fixed a bunch of other minor inconsistencies between 1st and 3rd person textures for Shade and Zealot skins.

Fixed an issue where “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”, and “The Vanguard” Deeds didn’t include Beastmen where the host was eligible to face them.

Packmasters should no longer do a 180 spin when hooking players.

Fixed an issue where players getting disabled immediately after consuming healing draughts would lose the draught without getting it’s effect. It now gets refunded in this case.

We’ve updated the colour and duration of the ground decal for the Gobadier’s Globe VFX to better match up with the effect and the duration of the threat.

Input buffering of quickswap will now have priority over other actions (eg. swapping to a bomb or a potion).

Fixed a rare issue that allowed a player to block whilst in a downed state.

Fixed some cases where ambush hordes could spawn in plain sight.

Twitch mode boons and potions now stack, and no longer overwrite each other.

Fixed various localisation issues.

Fixed various miscellaneous crashes, notably though crashes related to Weaves and pickup objects.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. For more related info about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.

