Warzone Blueprint Blitz Guide: How to Unlock All 11 Blueprints

The Blueprint Blitz event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone and players can unlock 11 free weapon blueprints by completing contracts in the game. This limited-time event was first teased in the Season 4 Reloaded update, and now it has been enabled in-game for the first time. If you’ve missed out on any seasonal or limited-time Warzone events in the past, then this event will give you the opportunity to catch up and grab the weapons you missed out on. Here’s how to get all 11 weapon blueprints in the Blueprint Blitz event in Warzone.

How to Unlock All 11 Blueprints in Warzone Blueprint Blitz

To unlock weapon blueprints during the Blueprint Blitz event, all you have to do is load into a match and complete two contracts. After completing the second one, a Contraband contract will automatically appear. Extract it at a helipad like a normal Contraband contract and you’ll successfully unlock a new weapon blueprint. You can do this in both Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

🔫📜🚁💸 Blueprint Blitz is now live! It's time to earn Blueprints from previous Seasons! Drop in. Farm Contracts. Extract the Contraband. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 6, 2021

The full list of weapons available during Blueprint Blitz has yet to be confirmed, but here’s a list of some likely candidates for unlockable Weapon Blueprints:

Pumpkin Punisher (Grau 5.56)

Bat out of Hell (Striker 45)

Fluid Dynamics (Kar98k)

Bay of Pigs (SKS)

Red Room (Milano 821)

Enigma (CR-56 AMAX)

Firebrand (Bruen Mk9)

Mud Drauber (MP7)

Karbonite (EBR-14)

Lonely Lagoon (AX-50)

Gray Matter (LW3 Tundra)

The event will run through Friday, August 13 at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET, so you only have a week to unlock all 11 weapons. This event focuses on previous seasonal rewards though, so you may already have some of them unlocked if you’re a dedicated Warzone player.

Warzone Blueprint Blitz Not Working

Unfortunately, some players are reporting that their weapon blueprints are not unlocking after successfully extracting the Contraband Blueprint Reward at the helipad. It’s unclear if this is just a visual glitch or if the challenge is legitimately glitched, so it’s best to hold off on completing contracts for Blueprint Blitz for the time being if it’s not working for you.

If you’re not encountering any problems though, then you can keep playing normally. We’ll update this article once Raven Software comments on the bugged rewards.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2021