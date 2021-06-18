A new update has arrived for Call of Duty Warzone for June 18th, 2021 and here’s the full list of changes with this patch. In today’s update for Warzone, there are a couple of weapon unlock challenges that have been added to the game and numerous bugs have been squashed with the latest patch. Here’s everything new in the Warzone Update for 6/18/21.

Warzone Update June 18th Patch Notes

Weapons

Two New Weapon Unlock Challenges

PPSh-41 – Using SMGs, get 3 kills immediately after sprinting in 15 different completed maps.

Swiss K31 – Using Sniper Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different completed matches

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that was causing Players in the Warzone client to see a placeholder image when recieving a gift from a Player in Black Ops Cold War.

Fixed an issue causing Zeyna’s third Operator Mission – “Accumulate 10 total seconds of airtime while riding a Dirt Bike” – to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the “Soldier of Fortunte” Challenge to grant a different Calling Card than the one displayed in the Seasonal Progression Menu.

Fixed an issue where hovering over the “Power Surge” Reactive Bundle would force the player back to the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue where Players could only access the Options Menu while queued for a match.

Fixed an issue where receiving the Battle Pass Bundle as a gift would cause a crash when entering the Title Selection Menu.

Warzone is currently free to play and available to play on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4 and PC.