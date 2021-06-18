Game Guides

Warzone Update June 18th Patch Notes

Bug fixes and weapon challenges.

June 18th, 2021 by William Schwartz



A new update has arrived for Call of Duty Warzone for June 18th, 2021 and here’s the full list of changes with this patch.  In today’s update for Warzone, there are a couple of weapon unlock challenges that have been added to the game and numerous bugs have been squashed with the latest patch.  Here’s everything new in the Warzone Update for 6/18/21.

Warzone Update June 18th Patch Notes

Weapons

Two New Weapon Unlock Challenges

  • PPSh-41 – Using SMGs, get 3 kills immediately after sprinting in 15 different completed maps.
  • Swiss K31 – Using Sniper Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different completed matches

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that was causing Players in the Warzone client to see a placeholder image when recieving a gift from a Player in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Fixed an issue causing Zeyna’s third Operator Mission – “Accumulate 10 total seconds of airtime while riding a Dirt Bike” – to not track.
  • Fixed an issue causing the “Soldier of Fortunte” Challenge to grant a different Calling Card than the one displayed in the Seasonal Progression Menu.
  • Fixed an issue where hovering over the “Power Surge” Reactive Bundle would force the player back to the Main Menu.
  • Fixed an issue where Players could only access the Options Menu while queued for a match.
  • Fixed an issue where receiving the Battle Pass Bundle as a gift would cause a crash when entering the Title Selection Menu.

Warzone is currently free to play and available to play on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4 and PC.

