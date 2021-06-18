A new update has arrived for Call of Duty Warzone for June 18th, 2021 and here’s the full list of changes with this patch. In today’s update for Warzone, there are a couple of weapon unlock challenges that have been added to the game and numerous bugs have been squashed with the latest patch. Here’s everything new in the Warzone Update for 6/18/21.
Warzone Update June 18th Patch Notes
Weapons
Two New Weapon Unlock Challenges
- PPSh-41 – Using SMGs, get 3 kills immediately after sprinting in 15 different completed maps.
- Swiss K31 – Using Sniper Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different completed matches
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that was causing Players in the Warzone client to see a placeholder image when recieving a gift from a Player in Black Ops Cold War.
- Fixed an issue causing Zeyna’s third Operator Mission – “Accumulate 10 total seconds of airtime while riding a Dirt Bike” – to not track.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Soldier of Fortunte” Challenge to grant a different Calling Card than the one displayed in the Seasonal Progression Menu.
- Fixed an issue where hovering over the “Power Surge” Reactive Bundle would force the player back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed an issue where Players could only access the Options Menu while queued for a match.
- Fixed an issue where receiving the Battle Pass Bundle as a gift would cause a crash when entering the Title Selection Menu.
Warzone is currently free to play and available to play on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Playstation 4 and PC.
