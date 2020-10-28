Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Download HD Textures Pack

PC owners of Watch Dogs: Legion will have access to a full 4K HD Textures Pack, but they’ll need to download it separately if they plan to take advantage of those sweeter, crisper textures. Fans who purchase the game via Uplay (now Ubisoft Connect) will have an easier time locating the HD Texture Pack, yet Epic Games Store owners will have to jump around a bit to access the optional download.

The Watch Dogs: Legion HD Textures Pack is listed as DLC on both Uplay and the Epic Games Store.

Uplay (Ubisoft Connect) owners of Watch Dogs: Legion will have the easiest time installing the HD Textures Pack. During the initial install the client will ask if they would like to install the optional 20GB file pack alongside the rest of the game, and checking the box and selecting “next” will get the job done. Additionally, Uplay/Connect owners who opt out at install and later change their minds can go to the game’s main page (by clicking on the game within their library) to find the HD Textures Pack listed under “Owned DLC”. If they don’t see it there for whatever reason they can simply click “Get more DLC” to bring up the DLC menu, where it will be listed.

Epic Games Store owners will have to hunt the HD Textures Pack for Watch Dogs: Legion the hard way: either via searching for it directly, or waiting on the store page to add it. As of writing, the only things available on the Watch Dogs: Legion store page are the three different editions of the game: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. Once the game is out the HD Textures Pack should be added to the store page, but if not fans will have to manually search for it, then install it. It’s a pain in the dick, but welcome to the Epic Games Store. I’ll add a link directly to this article once there is one to help cut out the dance.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020