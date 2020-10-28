Watch Dogs: Legion- How to Unlock Fast Travel

Watch Dogs: Legion is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s hacking centered open-world, action-adventure series. Much like in previous games as well as many other open-world games, Watch Dogs: Legion includes the option to fast travel from any point on the map. This guide will show you the simplest way to do just that.

How to Unlock Fast Travel

In order to unlock fast travel in the game, you must first visit different areas on the map, thereby unlocking the access points to London Tube on the map. This means you’ll need to have physically accessed each point by either driving or walking to them. The fast travel points are signified by a white symbol on the map, and selecting one will allow you to travel between different boroughs in the game. There are a total of eight boroughs in Watch Dogs: Legion, all of which can be found while playing through the main missions.

New players won’t have access to a lot of fast travel points right from the get-go and will first have to familiarize themselves with the game by driving around London, completing missions, and clearing out the map to unlock all the fast travel points.