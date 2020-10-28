Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Use Deep Profiler

Every NPC in Watch Dogs: Legion has a detailed daily schedule, and you can take a look at it using the Deep Profiler. The Deep Profiler is a tech upgrade you can get early in the game that costs quite a few tech points, but it’s well worth the asking price. This upgrade lets you see where and when you can find a character on any given day, and it also presents you with investigation leads to recruit people who dislike DedSec. Here’s everything you need to know about the Deep Profiler in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to Use the Deep Profiler in Watch Dogs: Legion

To use the Deep Profiler, you must first unlock it by spending tech points in the Tech tab of the menu. Once you unlock it, go to the Team page of the menu and hover over any potential recruit. Press the Triangle/Y button to Deep Profile them, revealing their schedule and any recruitment leads.

Press the Square/X button to investigate any recruitment leads for a character and then view them on the map. Set a waypoint at the destination and make your way over there. Accomplish whatever objective Bagley tells you to do, usually hacking a device or defeating an enemy. After doing so, you will be able to return to that person and start a normal recruitment mission. When you successfully complete the standard recruitment mission, that person will join your team. Not only is the Deep Profiler an excellent tool for finding powerful recruits, but it also provides a deeper look into the complex systems and schedules that NPCs follow in Watch Dogs: Legion. You’d be surprised at how detailed the lives of seemingly random NPCs can be.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020