Watch Dogs: Legion Release Time – When Can You Download the Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion is releasing soon, and here’s when you can download it. This game ditches a main protagonist in favor of random NPCs that you can recruit to build up the ranks of DedSec, and each character has their own unique abilities and weapons to really make your team feel like your own. You’re pitted against the militaristic Albion, who has been put in charge of London’s security following a devastating series of bombings that you’ve taken the blame for. It’s a great time, and there’s a lot to see and do in this futuristic version of London.

Watch Dogs: Legion Release Time

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available for download on Thursday, October 29 at 12:01 AM local time in all regions. If you’re on PC or Google Stadia, the game will unlock at a slightly different time. We’ve listed the specific launch times for every platform below.

PC via Epic Games Store/Ubisoft Connect – October 29, 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

October 29, 8 AM PT/11 AM ET PS4 – October 29, 12:01 AM local time in all regions

October 29, 12:01 AM local time in all regions Xbox One – October 29, 12:01 AM local time in all regions

October 29, 12:01 AM local time in all regions Stadia – October 29, 12:01 AM ET

Watch Dogs: Legion is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in a few weeks, and the next-gen version of the game will be a launch title for both systems. You’ll be able to play the game on PS5 as soon as you get your console on November 12, and you’ll be able to enjoy it on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series X when those systems launch on November 10.

The game lets you recruit anyone off the streets of London, and this ambitious system makes it feel truly unique. In our Watch Dogs: Legion review, we called the play as anyone system “one of the most innovative mechanics to come out of this generation,” but we also felt that “the story suffers greatly because of this system, and the repetitive missions don’t help either.” There’s still a lot of fun to be had in this futuristic version of London, however, and fans of the series have a lot to look forward to.

