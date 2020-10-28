Watch Dogs: Legion Subtitles and Languages

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion has an assortment of subtitles settings to tweak within the game, and support for various written languages for a majority of non-English speakers eager to play the game. These options are easy enough to tweak, so let’s break down how to access them and what they are.

Subtitles and languages can be altered in Watch Dogs: Legion from the Options menu.

The Audio and Language tab within the Options menu leads to all the various subtitle settings within Watch Dogs: Legion, and is easily reached after hitting Start/Escape. Once within the menu there are a few settings for players to tweak, though you’ll need to download additional languages separately from the game’s DLC page within whatever store your platform uses. That said, here is the full list of subtitle options in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Written Language English, French, German, Italian, Spanish (America Latina and Espania), Portuguese Brazil, Polish, Dutch, Russian, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Korean, Japanese, Arabic.

Subtitles Mode Off/Dialogue/Full Captions

Gameplay Events CC Off/On

Subtitles Font BG Off/Translucent/Black

Subtitles Font Size 100%-150%

Subtitles Width Normal/Short

Subtitles Color White, Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Cyan

Subtitles Speaker Off/On



Additionally, players can alter the master, music, dialogue, SFX, and chat sound volumes from this menu, as well as enable or disable music autoplaying in vehicles. Streamers can also turn the music off entirely, which may be for the best considering the recent run of DCMA takedowns that have hit Twitch alone. The joys of licensed music: one minute you are fine, and then the next you are not. You could also disable the music if you don’t care for it and prefer to play your own playlist in the background, which is also a decent boon.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020