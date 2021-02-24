Update 1.11 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings various crash and quality of life fixes to all platforms. It also lays the groundwork and contains backend data for the upcoming launch of the game’s online mode on March 8. Some players have been encountering a bug with missing masks, and this problem will be addressed in a future update. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion update 1.11.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Missing masks: This bug will be fixed in a future update in the next couple of weeks.

This bug will be fixed in a future update in the next couple of weeks. Global Fixed an issue where the audio would sometimes cut off when in the Bareknuckle Arena. Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when loading into the game. Added translations to the radio HUD menu. Fixed an issue where the player was unable to fast forward if a drone was near the fast forward prompt. Various crash fixes on all platforms. Clipping issue fixes for various outfits. Fixed a crash that could occur on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when Ray Tracing was turned on. Fixed an issue that could cause the Photo Booth to become unavailable if saving or loading while in it. Bikes have now learned that flying is not appropriate if they clip a curb at high speed. Fixed an issue where some building lights would pop on and off as you walked away from them. Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a clothing store during the “Driven to Distraction” Borough Mission. It’s Driven to Distraction, not Driven to Shopping.

Xbox Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from suspended mode. Fixed an issue where the Audio Language selection would sometimes reset. Fixed an issue where the game would not respond to a second controller, when the console was switched from one profile to another. Fixed an issue where the audio would be muted if swapping user profiles while in the game.

PlayStation Fixed the Speech to Text feature that was inactive on PlayStation 5.



Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

