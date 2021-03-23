Update 1.14 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s patch is valid from March 23rd and onward.

Today’s Watch Dogs Legion update is fairly a large one and it’s available now on multiple different platforms. On PS4, the patch size is reportedly 10.4GB in size. Bear in mind, the size will vary depending on the platform you own the game on.

The patch also has some specific fixes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. Many of the other notes about the patch is that it fixes multiple areas of the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.14 Patch Notes

Global

Additional fixes for the missing masks players had reporting after TU3.0. Masks should be available in the wardrobe after the update is live.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Recruit an Operative” objective to not correctly update during the Online Mode onboarding mission, causing players to be unable to complete the mission.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from recruiting an additional operative with a “Team is full” message during the Online Mode onboarding mission, making it impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue that would allow enemy NPCs to target and shoot players through the floor.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when trying to join another Spiderbot Arena match after finishing a match and joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to lose control over the camera after joining a new Spiderbot Arena match when joining via the leaderboard screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the text chat to not properly work on PlayStation systems. Text chat has been re-enabled.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the PlayStation 4 backwards compatible version of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when leaving a Spiderbot Arena match and joining a public free roam session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when disconnecting from a Spiderbot Arena match.

Fixed an issue that caused the Text To Voice Chat option to not work.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during combat or while driving.

Xbox Series X/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when disconnecting from a Spiderbot Arena match.

Watch Dogs Legion is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. For more about today’s patch, visit the Ubisoft website.