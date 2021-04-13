Update 1.15 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The following Watch Dogs Legion update should be available now for all platforms today. It’s officially known as update 3.30, although on PS4 it’s version number 1.15. PS5 owners will see the update as 01.100.000. Despite the different names, the patch has the same function on all platforms.

As expected, the new patch fixes a lot of issues that the game has been having in the past. This new update should make your gameplay experience smoother and better than before.

You can read the full patch notes today posted down below.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.15 Patch Notes

Global

Improvements made to reduce the game freezing when a player joins or leaves an Online Mode session.

Fixed an issue that could cause game chat to not work anymore after being kicked out of an Online session due to inactivity.

Fixed an issue that could cause potential recruits to be removed from a players list after disconnecting from the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Spiderbot Arena entry point to disappear from the map when disconnecting from a public Online session.

Fixed an issue that could cause gunfire sound effects to infinitely loop during Online sessions.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to spawn stuck in inside textures after switching Operatives during the Vigilante and The Red Blade missions.

Fixed an issue that could cause the camera position to be misplaced when joining a Spiderbot Arena match from another Spiderbot Arena lobby.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Tactical Op missions to restart when the session host left the group.

Fixed lighting issues inside the Drowning Post pub.

Fixed an issue that could cause the map objective to not properly update after switching to the first recruited Operative in Online Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the objective “Investigate the Stage” to not properly update under certain circumstances during the “Moscow Rules” mission.

PC

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Download Cloud save” option to not appear properly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Push-To-Talk function to not have a default key binding.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during free roam London and co-op missions in Online mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause purchased bundles to not correctly display that they have been purchased in the in-game store.

Fixed an issue that caused item prices and the “Purchase” button to not correctly update after acquiring WD Credits.

Stadia

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the game.

Fixed an issue where the Queen Bee “disable drones” ability did not properly work in the Tidis Park location during the City Event.

Fixed an issue where game controls could become unresponsive after connecting to Ubisoft Connect.

PlayStation family

Fixed an issue that could prevent users from accessing the Online Mode when disconnecting a user by switching profiles.

PlayStation 4

Fixed an issue that could cause a Spiderbot to become unresponsive to Hacking after gathering several Hotspots.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after playing for an extended period.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on loading into London free roam, co-op or Tactical Op missions.

PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become stuck at “Connecting to servers” when trying to launch the Single Player campaign.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when running the PlayStation 4 version of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when excessively using the text chat in the Online Mode.

Fixed several missing car engine audio files.

Xbox family

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from reconnecting to the Online mode after disconnecting from the game.

Fixed an issue that caused the achievements “Piece de Resistance”, “Bullseye” and “Bottom’s Up” to not correctly transfer from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen when starting the game if two users on the same consoles were using different audio DLCs.

Watch Dogs Legion is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms. For more info on today’s big patch, you can visit the official Ubisoft forums.

- This article was updated on:April 13th, 2021