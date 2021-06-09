Update 1.18 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new Watch Dogs Legion update has been released today on June 9th, 2021 and it’s available now on all platforms. Depending on what version you own the game on, the patch size varies between 14 GB to 17 GB. I own the game on Xbox Series X and the patch size is 14.66 GB.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, it’s patch number 1.18. As for the PS5 version, it has been updated to patch 01.130.000. Regardless of the different numbers, the patch function should be the same on all platforms.

The last update to come for the game was version number 1.17. The big function for the last update was adding new content and 60fps for newer consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.18 Patch Notes

The only notes that we can gather so far comes from the game’s official Twitter page. They posted the following message: “It contains some backend changes to improve server stability.”

If more patch notes are revealed later today, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Watch Dogs Legion is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.