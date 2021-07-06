Update 1.20 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update is patch 1.20 for PS4, although the PS5 version the number is 01.150.000. The purpose of the update is to support the new Bloodline DLC releasing today on July 6th, 2021.

This new DLC is exciting mainly because Aiden Pearce from the first Watch Dogs is back. He is also joined by Wrench who was also in the first game. Other bug fixes on all platforms have also been addressed.

The update and DLC should now be available on all platforms.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.20 Patch Notes (5.0)

New story expansion: Bloodline

In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as he accepts a routine fixer job in London to reconnect with his nephew Jackson following the events of Watch Dogs. Aiden’s mission is to infiltrate a high-tech laboratory from Broca Tech to steal a mysterious and valuable piece of technology, but his mission is compromised when Wrench escapes with the device. With his fixer contract now gone sideways, Aiden is caught in a deadly crossfire. With no real allies against a corporate giant, and with Wrench one step ahead of him, Aiden must team up with his estranged nephew Jackson, and rely on his grit & experience. With Wrench’s unpredictable behavior, things are bound to get chaotic.

Watch the announcement trailer.

Check out our dedicated Tea Time with Bagley Bloodline blog.

Bloodline is immediately available for Season Pass holders and can be purchased separately for players that own the base game in the in-game store. The High Value Characters Aiden and Wrench that you can play in the Single-Player campaign of Watch Dogs: Legion and the Online mode are also available for Season Pass owners.

Gameplay:



Operative Mask Toggle

– Added a setting in the wardrobe that determines how an Operative wears their mask.

Auto = Default behavior, operative will put on the mask in combat and restricted areas.

Always ON = Operative will always wear their mask

Always OFF = Operative will never wear their mask

– This is set on a per operative basis.

Developer Comment

Masks! They are fun, they look cool, and now you have more direct control over when your operative’s wear ’em. Or maybe not wear ’em. It is up to you! This has long been a request from both fans and us devs alike, and we are really happy with the additional customization this allows. We hope you dig it as much as we do!

Improved Operative Bio (Dynamic Primary Line)

An operative’s primary bio line will now dynamically display important recent memories.

Added over 15 operative memories that trigger in more systemic ways (not mission related).

Fixed an issue that caused low priority memories to be displayed too frequently.

Developer Comment:

As we continue to bolster the Operative Bio feature, we wanted to make the actions you take with operatives even more visible. That is the intent with the dynamic primary bio line (right under an operative’s name in the Team Menu), which will now update with recent and important memories. In addition, we also added a few memories that can happen more organically, outside of missions.



Online:



Challenges:



Changed “Use guns to defeat Albion in Co-op Missions” to “Defeat Albion in Co-op Missions”.

Bug fixes:

Global:

Fixed an issue that caused time-limited challenges to become unavailable in Ubisoft Connect when multiple rewards were ready to be claimed.

Fixed an issue that caused an Operative to become injured when flying on a cargo drone when a Co-Op mission was launched.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operative’s location to not be accurate in the Deep Profiler schedules.

Fixed an issue that caused a metallic sound to be heard when approaching the Green Estate building in Lambeth.

Fixed an issue that could cause Hotspot icons to remain on the map after successfully looting a Hotspot.

Fixed an issue that could cause ties to clip through shirts under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause Online mode statistics to not properly display.

Fixed an issue that caused the sound of black cab engines to be interrupted when driving them backwards.

Fixed an issue that caused the location text to be misplaced in the photo full screen preview mode for certain localizations.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to drop below the pier near the London Eye.

Fixed an issue that could cause Hostages to take friendly fire during Burrow Uprising or other rescue missions.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spring hoodie to not show the appropriate hood for female characters.

Fixed an issue that caused the damaged Spiderbot to jump too high during the “TOAN deaf” mission.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Purchase” and “WD Credits” buttons to change to “Open” after opening the Ubisoft Connect overlay under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where mandatory hints were not displayed when the user had disabled Hints via the option menu.

Fixed several texture issues for High Value Characters.

Fixed an issue where the Deep Profiler list was duplicated when Alt-Tabbing out of the game.

Fixed some hairstyles on female characters to disappear at long range.

Fixed an issue that caused previously tracked points of interest to disappear when untracking and reopening the Deep Profiler.

Fixed an issue that could cause a “Boring-Routine” error for hosting players when another player joined the session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Operative selector to disappear when selecting Operatives via WASD or the d-pad.

Fixed an issue where the Midnight Agent outerwear clothing could clip with certain other clothes.

Fixed the description of the “Signing Bonus” ability to reflect that recruiting any Operatives with the ability gains you ETO, not recruiting any Operative.

Fixed an issue that caused the silenced MP5 to make unsuppressed sounds in other players’ sessions.

Fixed several objects missing interactive prompts during the “Coming Home” mission.

Fixed an issue where matchmaking would take longer than necessary when starting activities in a group.

Fixed an issue where profiling another player would not provide the player number.

Fixed an issue that caused the “PR123W1NN3R” paint-up to disappear when re-logging.

Due to visual clipping with certain hairstyles and piercings, some combinations will now hide piercings.

Fixed an issue where the Online rank would not properly reflect a rank update in an active session.

Fixed typo in the Dutch translation of the Fresh Threads trophy.

Fixed placeholder icons in the tanks at the Albion station in Nine Elms.

Fixed lighting issues during the “Mind Games” mission.

Fixed an issue where Albion hologram banners could still be present after liberating all Burroughs.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using any gadgets or swap operatives when using hacking mode with the toggle options under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the Getaway Driver ability “Clear the way” didn’t work properly.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect UI element to appear during the “Meltdown” mission.

Fixed an issue that caused certain interactable objects (e.g., explosive traps) to not be interactable during Online mode co-op sessions.

Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to take damage and die during loading screens while playing in Online co-op sessions.

PC



Fixed an issue that caused missing text in the newsfeed when the game was launched without an internet connection.

Fixed an issue that caused Mina Sidhu’s store text to appear cut off in certain localizations.

Fixed an issue that caused Spiderbot Arena specific key bindings to not work.

Fixed an issue that caused certain sound effects and music to not be affected by audio settings during the “What they do in the shadows” mission.

Fixed missing audio prompt when clicking the “View Mission” button in the team app.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Purchase” tile to flicker when interrupting the purchase process.

Fixed stray security cameras hiding under Lambeth Towers and the Argyle Inn.

Fixed an issue where the Lynx hologram ears would not properly display with certain character faces.

Fixed some shop decals overlapping when viewing them at a certain angle.

Fixed distorted reflections on some shops.

Fixed some jackets having clipping issues with backpacks.

Fixed the arrows in photo mode gallery to have misplaced interaction points when clicking them with a mouse.

Fixed missing highlight and sound effect when hovering over the “View Bio” button in the team app.

Fixed an issue that caused buttons in the rank tab to not automatically switch between keyboard and mouse and controller.

Fixed an issue where the sounds of tracking/untracking a mission would play at the same time when selecting or de-selecting a mission via mouse clicks.

Fixed incorrect highlighting to appear when using mouse controls in shops in-game.

Fixed an issue that could cause framerate to drop in certain locations when it was raining.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Explode hack to be used on Transformer Vault and Junction Box objects.

Fixed an issue that caused window decals to float in the Wandsworth area.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Tactical OP UI to be invisible after leaving a Tactical OP during the launch countdown and starting a new Tactical OP.

Fixed a lighting issue when walking away from the Tidus building in the Southwark area.

Fixed an issue that could cause Hotspot icons to turn into influence icons after a player interacted with the Hotspot.

Fixed an issue where text-to-voice chat could sometimes not work depending on the microphone settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Cancel Matchmaking” button to not be read by menu narration when enabled.

Fixed an issue where button prompts in the Mission menus were not displaying consistently.

Fixed an issue where scrolling into freshly recruited Operatives on the map could lead to placeholder graphics to appear.

Fixed an issue that could cause the d-pad to become unresponsive under certain circumstances in Teams menu.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect button prompt would appear when clicking on the Deep Profiler button with the mouse.

Fixed an issue that could cause Tactical Ops to start with fewer than required players.

Fixed an issue where the resolution of windows borderless 1920×1080 was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the hints section for the fourth player in a party to be displaced during Kick-Up activities.

Fixed an issue that caused the Social Tab to be unavailable during Spiderbot Arena matches

Stadia



Fixed an issue that caused the background music to be muffled when applying a paste up.

Fixed an audio issue when holstering a weapon as a front seat passenger in a vehicle.

Fixed missing “Vive la Résistance”, “Community Service”, “Off The Record”, “Supply And Demand” achievements.

Fixed an issue that caused the female menu narrator to be too loud.

Xbox



Fixed an issue that could cause the Boring-Brioche error.

Xbox Series X/S

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the Piece de Resistance trophy if progress was made in Single-Player and Online mode.

Fixed incorrect network error to appear after signing out while being in the Online mode.

Fixed an issue where the Online mode onboarding mission could be skipped under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Digging up the past” mission to not complete successfully even though all necessary steps were completed.

Xbox One



Fixed an issue where the AR Medical Shield of the First Responder could cause graphical corruptions on the character’s face.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Paint me like one of Your…” achievement to not properly unlock if steps have been taken in Single-Player and Online mode.

PlayStation 5



Fixed an issue causing player Operative’s icons to be blank when being profiled by other players in an Online co-op session.

For more info on this patch, you can visit the official website. Watch Dogs Legion is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.

- This article was updated on:July 6th, 2021