Wayfinder: Release Date, Platforms, Early Access, and Trailer

Wayfinder is an MMORPG where you will be placed into a gorgeous world filled with beasts to battle and loot to find across adventures: many are also wondering when the release date for the title will be. It is fully free-to-play so this means that you can keep up to date with all of the news without worrying about not being able to play. This article will inform you of everything we know about the Wayfinder release date, platforms, and more.

Wayfinder Release Date and Platforms

Wayfinder has a rough release date of Fall 2023 but there have been various betas and playtests that have happened earlier in 2023. This means that eagle-eyed fans will be keeping a close watch out for any new details and we will have you covered. It should also be noted that Wayfinder is also published by Digital Extremes — the same company that created Warframe.

Wayfinder will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game in trailers is listed just for Steam on PC but there is a Wayfinder store page on Epic Games for you to utilize too. The Wayfinder Early Access will not be available on Xbox platforms and this has been confirmed by the developers.

How to Join the Wayfinder Early Access

The Wayfinder Early Access will start in Summer 2023, with a date still to be announced by the developers. In order to join the Wayfinder Early Access we would recommend going to the official Steam Page for the title and clicking on “Request Access” below the playtest section. However, it could also be likely that when the game goes into Early Access, a specific section relating to it will be on the Steam Page for you to opt to download the title.

This means that whenever the developers release Early Access, you will want to head on over to the official Steam Wayfinder page and download the game from there. However, for Early Access on PlayStation, you will likely have to search for the game title when it is out on the PlayStation store and then download the Early Access version. You can also choose to wishlist the game on either platform.

