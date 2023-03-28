What are Program Stars in MLB The Show 23?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering what Program Stars are in MLB The Show 23 and what they are used for? You earn a handful of rewards by completing in-game objectives, which are not explained adequately. One of these rewards is Program Stars which can be used to earn in-game rewards like show packs, perks, and equipment that can make your Ballplayer more powerful. Here is what Program Stars are, how to earn them, and what they are used for in MLB The Show 23.

What are the Program Stars in MLB: The Show 23?

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

You can earn Program Stars by completing specific in-game tasks and missions in the Road to the Show mode. Program Stars are then used to automatically unlock rewards on the Program Stars track for your specific Ballplayer’s playstyle. You can think of the Program Stars Track as the Battle Pass system used in other games. However, unlike most games, the Program Stars Track is free for all MLB The Show 23 players when that specific playstyle is equipped.

You can identify Program Stars as they are the Green Star icon. When asked to complete an in-game challenge, this icon will appear in-game, like not allowing End Inning Without Allowing a Run as a pitcher. Once completed, you will get a pop-up that says Program Stars Received! as your reward for completing that in-game challenge. An example of this is shown in the in-game picture above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It will take you a while to reach the last track of the Program, as it takes a while to earn Program Stars. Therefore, you will want to view, track, and complete missions as quickly as possible to earn them faster. To view your current Program progress and available missions, follow these steps:

Go to the My Ballplayer screen Navigate to the Playstyle submenu Scroll down to Skill Set Click on the See Tasks and Rewards button

You will have a Program track for your chosen playstyle. When you reach the end of the Program track for your equipped playstyle, you will be provided with a more powerful version of your equipped playstyle, making your Ballplayer even more potent on the field.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023