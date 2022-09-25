Valkyrie Elysium is only a few days away and fans of the franchise could not be more excited to join a new Valkyrie on a new epic tale, where the fate of all realms is at stake. With that said, as usual, those who pre-order the game will have access to a wide array of goodies, but what are they? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help you experience everything the game has to offer, here are all of the pre-order bonuses available for Valkyrie Elysium.

What Are the Pre-Order Bonuses for Valkyrie Elysium?

Overall, those who pre-order Valkyrie Elysium for either PS5 or PS4 will receive the exclusive Alscir: Sword of the God of Light weapon. The weapon will be, together with the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld, theo only other weapon featured in the game that is unlockable through gameplay. On the other hand, those who pre-order the game’s PC version, set to be released on November 2022, will be able to play the game 72 hours early on the platform and get a series of exclusive themed wallpapers.

How to get the Alscir: Sword of the God of Light and the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld in Valkyrie Elysium

Differently than the Alscir: Sword of the God of Light, which will be available exclusively to those who pre-order the game on PlayStation consoles, the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld will only be available to those who purchase the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, no matter their platform of choice.

To recap, here’s how to get both the Alscir: Sword of the God of Light and the Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld in Valkyrie Elysium:

Alscir: Sword of the God of Light: Pre-order the game on PS4/PS5.

Pre-order the game on PS4/PS5. Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld: Purchase the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition (no matter the platform).

Valkyrie Elysium is set to be released on September 29, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2022