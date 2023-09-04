What Do the Plushies Do in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’re not alone if you have encountered Plushies in Starfield and are wondering about their purpose. These cute little stuffed animals can be found scattered across the galaxy and are definitely worth picking up. This guide will explain what Plushies are and if there is any purpose for this mysterious item.

Do Plushies Serve a Purpose in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Plushies, in the real world, are stuffed toys people like to collect due to their cute nature. In Starfield, Plushies serve the same purpose and are only meant to be collected. Besides collecting and seeing how many you can acquire, Plushies don’t serve any in-game purpose or effect (at least that we know of). You can sell them, but it isn’t worth it, considering they only go for a few credits.

I recommend picking up every Plushie you come across and seeing how large you can make your collection. I plan on stacking all of them in my room at the Lodge, either on my bed or on the floor up against the wall. There’s only one in my collection, but you can see how cute it is in the picture below!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Starfield Continues the Age Old Bethesda Tradition of Bucket Theft

Let’s be honest: Starfield is a massive game, and there’s a possibility that Plushies have more of a purpose than just collectibles. Until more information surfaces for these mysterious furry toys, add them to your inventory and put them in safekeeping in a location of your choice. You could even add a new room to your ship dedicated to your collection of Plushies! The good news is that Plushies don’t weigh much at all, so you won’t become overweight when you pick them up.

As for how many Plushies are in the game? That is yet to be determined, and information probably won’t come out for quite some time. Considering the scope of Starfield and how many planets there are to explore, the number of Plushies available is most likely very high.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023