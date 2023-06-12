What Era does Star Wars: Outlaws Take Place in?

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is finally dipping its toes into the Star Wars franchise with a brand-new game. In Star Wars: Outlaws, players will explore the galaxy as they go up against criminals and attempt to pull off difficult heists. This game will feature plenty of familiar droids and species found throughout the franchise. As a result, though, some fans might wonder just which era Star Wars: Outlaws takes place in.

What Era is the Focus of Star Wars: Outlaws?

As shown in its reveal trailer, this title features the ever-familiar Stormtroopers and TIE Fighters. In other words, Outlaws takes place during the time of the Empire, around the time of the Original Trilogy. Players shouldn’t expect to see much evidence of the Jedi or Sith, but it’s not entirely impossible that they might meet Darth Vader during their journey. The game is set to take place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so cameos of the classic characters aren’t out of the question.

Of course, much like with Fallen Order and Survivor, there will still be plenty of traits from other Star Wars eras. The Pyke Syndicate makes a return from the Clone Wars, ND-5 is a reprogrammed Commando Droid, and locales from the Sequel Trilogy seem to make their own appearance. There will likely be plenty of other callouts and references to well-known eras outside of the Empire’s time, so the game won’t feel too closed-off from the rest of the franchise.

Though being set in the Imperial Era, Star Wars: Outlaws isn’t focused around joining the Rebels or fighting the Empire — though you’ll certainly have some scuffles with Stormtroopers. Instead, the game focuses on the criminal underbelly of the galaxy during this time. Even if you’re feeling burnt out on this classic time period, Outlaws will provide an experience unlike any other modern Star Wars title in the last decade.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023