What is Anita’s Locker Combination in Silent Hill: The Short Message

Silent Hill: The Short Message, a free-to-play spin-off set in modern-day Germany, is an atmospheric horror game with jump-scares, a dark plot, and puzzles. One such puzzle is the combination of Anita’s locker.

How to Open Anita’s Locker in Silent Hill: The Short Message

The combination to Anita’s locker is 0312. This puzzle is encountered when Anita roams the hallways of her school. The solution is on a table where the word LIAR is written, each letter in a different color. Numbers that match these colors can be found on the school’s hallway walls. To solve the puzzle, players must connect the numbers in the same order as the colors of the word LIAR on the table.

Here’s how the colors correspond to the numbers:

L is Black , which corresponds to the number 0

is , which corresponds to the number I is Red , which corresponds to the number 3

is , which corresponds to the number A is Yellow , which corresponds to the number 1

is , which corresponds to the number R is Blue, which corresponds to the number 2

By following this pattern, players can find the complete combination for Anita’s locker. The puzzle is straightforward if you’ve noticed the colored numbers on the wall. However, If, like me, you were focused on the table or the text messages, it might take a while to notice that the wall numbers’ colors match the word LIAR on the table.

This was the point that made me realize that Silent Hill: The Short Message is more than just a walking simulator. While the game often involves simply walking forward and taking in the scenery, it also mixes elements of exploration, puzzle-solving, and suspense at times. Even though this isn’t a complex game, its engaging plot and atmosphere, combined with being free to play, may be more than enough to captivate fans of the Silent Hill franchise and gamers who enjoy first-person horror games.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2024