What Is Garten of Banban? Viral Game, Explained

As gamers clamor and wait for the newest horror darling on the indie scene, it seems that the Garten of Banban is throwing its hat into the ring. Taking inspiration from titles such as Five Nights At Freddy’s and Poppy Playtime, players will find themselves thrown right into the action in this new viral sensation.

However, where did it come from? Is it actually scary, or is it something that relies on cheap thrills to help games push through the relatively short playtime? Let us dive in and find out more about it, and find out if this is the newest game for fans of the genre to jump into.

What Exactly Is Garten Of Banban?

Players find themselves in Banbans Kindergarten classroom and will need to partake in puzzles and light horror elements to reach the ending of this game. However, following in the footsteps of turning adorable childhood icons into creepy, lumbering monsters, players will not just be able to walk or run their way to the end of this title.

While a few spooky scenes are going around, particularly with Oplia the bird going viral on social media platforms, there are a few scares here to be found. As a free title, gamers will find that this is an interesting look at what the future of the franchise could be, but there is already controversy surrounding this title, even though it is quite new.

After finishing off this brief story, players will be greeted by an immediate Wishlist for the Garten of Banban II, as well as a link to take them to a merch store. It also seems that many players on Steam have been leaving negative reviews, citing such issues as:

Short Playtime

Merch Store/Sequel right after publishing

Aggressive Motion Blur

Game Over Screen is the Letter “T”

YouTube Bait

Bad Physics

Invisible Walls

However, while this may not be a full title, there is currently no cost to enter this game. Give it a try and see if this may be the next big franchise, or how the player may feel about this new series. It will be interesting to see how this series continues to grow, or if it fizzles out after the second entry. There are some genuinely interesting ideas here, but it seems a few additions to the game may not be loved by everyone involved.

Garten of Banban is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023