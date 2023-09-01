What is Quantum Essence in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield players will discover many unique items, weapons, and worlds throughout their playthrough. While the game may tell you how to use critical items, there are lesser important ones that players may have to figure out on their own. You may have come across or heard of an item called Quantum Essence. This guide will explain Quantum Essence, how to use it, and where to find it.

What Does Quantum Essence Do in Starfield?

Quantum Essence in-game description is as follows: “Consume to increase Starborn power regeneration speed for 60 seconds.” In other words, players can use Quantum Essence to recharge Starborn power at a much faster rate for the next minute. This item can give you a massive advantage because Starborn Power generally takes a while to recharge. Starborn Power is what you need to cast special abilities in Starfield.

How to Use Quantum Essence in Starfield

To use Quantum Essence, head into the regular game menu and select the “Powers” option at the top. Next, choose the option on the bottom left of the screen to use one of your Quantum Essence. After doing so, you can use Starborn Power abilities quicker for the next minute, giving you a leg up during combat and other situations.

How to Get Quantum Essence in Starfield

Players can get Quantum Essence in Starfield by defeating the enemy Starborn. Starborn starts to show up further into your playthrough, so if you have yet to encounter any, be patient, and eventually, you’ll be able to fight them for Quantum Essence. This enemy type typically begins showing up during Vladimir’s Power from Beyond quests.

Starborns are alien enemies that can turn invisible. As you deal more damage to the Starborn enemy, they will become visible and easier to kill. After defeating this enemy type, they will burst into flame with no corpse to loot. Still, your reward will be one Quantum Essence per Starborn that you kill.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023