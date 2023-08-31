Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you create your character in Starfield, you will be given a list of Backgrounds you can pick from. These Backgrounds will influence the type of skills you start the game with and some interactions later in the game. One of these Backgrounds is the [FILE NOT FOUND]. While it may seem like an exciting choice, there is no information about what it means and how it will affect your game. Here is what the [FILE NOT FOUND] background in Starfield is so you know what to expect if you choose it.

What is the File Not Found Background in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The most notable difference with the File Not Found background in Starfield is the Skills you are given. Since you don’t know your background and there is no record of you ever existing then it is only natural that you will be given basic skills that allow you to survive the environments found in Starfield.

You’ll be given the following Starting Skills if you choose the [FILE NOT FOUND] background:

Wellness: Increase your maximum health by 10% (Rank 1)

Increase your maximum health by 10% (Rank 1) Ballistics: Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage (Rank 1)

Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage (Rank 1) Piloting: You can now utilize ship thrusters (Rank 1)

You cannot change these skills at any point, which is a bit of a bummer if you plan on using weapons other than standard ballistic weapons. But these are core Skills, so you can’t go wrong if you pick this Background.

Related: Starfield Difficulty Levels Explained: Which One Should You Choose?

Apart from the skills above, you occasionally encounter dialogue options reflecting your chosen background. However, these options do not change the story, and I only came across four during my playthrough. Aside from the skills and dialogue choices, I have not noticed any substantial differences between Starfield’s “File Not Found” background.

Currently, I recommend picking another Background that allows you to customize your character with a Background and Skills that suit your playstyle. For example, I had planned on going a melee build before picking the [FILE NOT FOUND] background, but I still picked it because I was intrigued. However, I didn’t upgrade my Ballistics skill, which was a waste.

If I experience something during my playthrough that changes my mind, I will update this guide!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023