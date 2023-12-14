What is the Grand Bruise Mode in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Image: Arc System Works

Ever since Street Fighter 6 was released, players have come to expect more from their fighting games. Although Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising isn’t as big as the most popular fighting games, it has tried to provide something nice for the players with its unique Grand Bruise mode.

How does Grand Bruise work in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

Grand Bruise is pretty much a four-player mode inside Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. You select your avatar, are given a goal, and then you’ll have to succeed at it to advance to the next level until there’s only one left.

You might be asked to go through an obstacle field in a funny and weird race with a lot of fighting game characters. Sometimes, you will get to use some skills and attack your adversaries. But mostly, it’s just a party game.

That being said, it is a fun party game with a decent amount of different stages that offer enough variety and a break of pace. This is appreciated in a fighting game when games of the genre usually come with just a story or game mode in the versus mode.

Although Grand Bruise is far from an amazing alternative game mode, it is always commendable and worth praising when developers try to add something else for the people who are supporting them. Especially when Grand Bruise is kind of fun. It is not meant to be the main attraction, and if you think of it this way, it is a good thing that they’ve added this mode to the game.

In the end, on top of the arcade mode and online versus that you probably expected this game to have, you get to play the Grand Bruise, RPG mode, and Grand Bruise with your friends if you feel like it. Hopefully, you will enjoy it.

