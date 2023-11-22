Image: Square Enix / Gemdrops

Star Ocean: The Second Story R boasts a surprisingly deep combat and customization system that’ll keep you busy for dozens of hours. With that being said, and with the challenges players might encounter in Star Ocean: The Second Story R, people might wonder what the level cap is.

What is the Level Cap in Star Ocean: The Second Story R?

The level cap is an impressive 255 in Star Ocean: The Second Story R and you can also max out your Specialties and IC abilities to Level 10 each. It will take a considerable amount of time to reach this, but there are a handful of tricks you can deploy.

How Do You Max Out Your Level in Star Ocean?

While grinding is technically the simple answer, several factors go into this:

From the ‘Improve’ menu, select IC/Specialty Skills, then hit ‘Square’ or ‘X’ or ‘R’ to switch your upgrades Scroll down to Train, and level this up to 10 for each character

Also, upgrade Scouting and focus on drawing enemies

Go to the IC/Specialty menu, and turn on Scouting and Training skills for all available characters

Chain the enemies that spawn on the map into groups of 5 and use an Experience Card in battle

Go to the Maze of Tribulations, use Experience Cards (Crafted using a Magic Canvas and recommended with an Art skill of 9 or 10), complete the dungeon

If you’re unfamiliar with the Maze of Tribulations, here’s how you can get there.

How to Get to the Maze of Tribulations in Second Story R, the Best Grinding Destination

When you’re at the last save point in Phynal, where you’ll reload your clear save data, you can go to the Fun City Battle Arena. Go to the northwestern part of this coliseum and speak to an old man, who will be highlighted on the map with an exclamation point suggesting it’s a sub-event. He’ll offer to restore your memories, whereafter you’re transported to a virtual reality version of Expel.

Image: Square Enix / Gemdrops

From here, go West of Arlia to the desert continent, where the Maze is located, marked by a large pyramid on the map. Complete this dungeon and you’ll receive the Silver Trumpet, which if you have your Music level at or above 8, you can use the Devil’s Aria to spam encounters with the Dragon Tyrant. Compound this with whichever skills you can manage, and you’ll reach 255 in no time.

Image: Square Enix / Gemdrops

It’s also noteworthy that going to Virtual Expel allows you to fight the tough Raid enemies you may have noticed across the map while you gain levels. Don’t forget to check your Challenge Mission rewards, as beating your first Raid Boss gets you Fidel from SO5 to add to your Assault Formation!

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023