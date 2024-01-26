What Is the Max Level in Enshrouded? Explained

Image: Keen Games GMbH

Enshrouded has plenty to discover and while you are surviving in this vast world you will want to know what the maximum level is you can get to.

This article will take you through exactly what the max level is in Enshrouded for your characters.

Max Level Cap in Enshrouded

The max level you can get to in Enshrouded is level 25, at which point you will be capped for the time being until any updates are made. You might be confused by this like I was as there are higher-level enemies than 25. All in all, though, this will make the later game experiences more rewarding overall because of the extra challenges.

While you’re leveling up/exploring you will be able to make use of the skill tree along the way and this will assist you in having a much more fleshed-out capable character for the world. This of course goes hand-in-hand with having the best weapons such as the Aerostriker mace or the Draconian Bow.

It will still take you a little while to achieve the max level of 25 so you won’t be running short on anything to do in the game too soon. There are plenty of times too when you will need to get to grips with the most efficient ways to stay alive which adds extra enjoyment and strategy planning.

Will the Level Cap Increase in Enshrouded?

It is unknown at the time of writing if the level cap will increase but given the fact the game is in Early Access, I would think it highly probable that the cap will go up over time. For this now, you can focus on progressing through the game at your own pace, clearing elixir wells, setting up bases, and much more all while having your sights set on the current 25 cap.

Now that you know what the max level cap is in Enshrouded, it’s time to plunge yourself back into the shroud and defend against the brutal enemies awaiting you.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024