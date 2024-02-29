What is the Password for the Vault Door in Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Did you get stuck when visiting Shinra Manor? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Find here the password for the vault door in Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth!

At some point, while controlling Cait Sith and exploring Shinra Manor, you’ll need to discover the combination of a vault to proceed. Hojo will tease you by saying that the combination is somewhere in the room. Luckily for you, we have the answer.

What is the Combination for Hojo’s Vault in Shinra Manor in FF7 Rebirth?

The combination of the Shinra Manor vault door is 36 10 59 97. You can find painted on the wall behind some heavy carts near the wall. Don’t forget to use one of those carts to climb on the elevated area where a container is located.

To change the numbers of the Vault, you will have to rotate your analog stick. Rotating the analog stick in one direction increases the number, and rotating it in the opposite direction decreases it. Once you get the combination right, confirm it, and the door will open.

I recommend you save the game right there if you want to make sure you’ll get a bunch of free items. As soon as you advance, you’ll be prompted to throw boxes at targets moving on an industrial conveyor belt. If you hit those boxes, you’ll get items the same way you would when destroying Shinra boxes in any other part of the game.

You might get potions, elixirs, ether, and more. I hope you’re familiar with how Cait Sith’s Moogle mechanics work at this point. Particularly when it comes to throwing boxes and selecting a target area. It’s not easy, but with practice and a little bit of luck, I’m sure you can get enough items to save some Gil.