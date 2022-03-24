What is Today’s Wordle Answer? Hints and Tips for March 25, 2022

There are only two things guaranteed in life: death and taxes. Well, I guess you could also add Wordle to that list, since there’s a new word available for players to guess today once again. Wordle is a daily word game that has taken the internet by storm since it was released earlier this year, getting so popular that it was acquired by the New York Times. The game is still free for everyone, however so there’s no need to worry.

While the fun of Wordle is figuring out the word for yourself, players will inevitably find themselves unable to guess a word on some days. With a long-running streak at risk, there’s no shame in looking up hints or answers online. We’ve got your back, so here are some hints and the solution for Wordle #278 on Friday, March 25.

How Does Wordle Work?

As you probably already know, Wordle is a daily word game that tasks you with guessing a random five-letter word. You only have six attempts to successfully guess the word, so you’ll have to strategically choose which words to guess to maximize your letter coverage.

Letters in the correct spots will turn green, and letters that are in the word but are in the wrong spots will turn yellow. Letters that aren’t correct at all will turn gray. These are the only hints that you’ll get normally in the game, but you can keep reading below for better hints for Wordle #278.

March 25 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for the March 25 Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has a silent letter.

This word is a noun.

This word begins with the letter D.

Those are some basic hints that should put you on the right track to guessing today’s word, but if you’re running out of attempts and need more help, here are some stronger hints. This word is a part of the name of a popular hardware store, and it’s got two vowels. If you still can’t figure out what the word is, then keep reading on for the answer to today’s Wordle.

Wordle #278 Solution

If you still need the solution to Wordle #278, then you don’t need to look any further. The answer to the March 25 Wordle is DEPOT. With that in mind, you can save your Wordle streak and try again with a fresh start tomorrow.

You can play Wordle now for free in your web browser.