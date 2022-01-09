What is Wordle? How to Play New Viral Twitter Game

If you have noticed strange-looking green and yellow square tiles filling up your Twitter feed these days, then you are not alone. A new game called Wordle has taken the world and the social media space by storm, with thousands of people gladly sharing their daily scores on Twitter and other platforms. The frenzy started in December last year and now Wordle has blown everyone’s minds with its simplicity and elegance. So here’s all you need to know about the new Wordle game and how you can play it.

​What is Wordle?

​Wordle is a new free-to-play game that you can play on your browser and was developed last year by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, as a gift for his wife. The game soon grew popular and a favorite among his wider family. Soon, Wordle’s popularity and craze grew all across the internet and from 90 players on November 1 to around 300,000 on January 2. You can try out the game on your internet browser by simply visiting this link. But how do you play the game in the first place?

How to play Wordle?

​The craze and hype around the game are because of its simplicity and quickness. Every game is about 5 minutes long, where players have to guess a five-letter word and get six attempts to get it right. The word for any particular day is the same for everyone who plays the game that day. If a word guessed by the player contains a letter present in the word of the day, but not in the correct order, the letter box changes to yellow. If any letters guessed are inaccurate and not present in the final word at all, the box changes to gray.

but what if i cross stitch every single one of my wordle results pic.twitter.com/g312E8WrCC — abcdefghijklmnopqrs_uvwxyz 🪡🏛 (@traceyfanclub) January 8, 2022

However, if any of the guessed letters are present in the word and are in the correct order, the box turns green. Once the player manages to guess the right word and cracks the puzzle, they can sit back and relax as they will be done for that day. Another attractive thing about Wordle is that there are no advertisements, no notifications beseeching you to jump into the game every morning, no in-game purchases, no skins. Just simple, pure fun. The game has already started driving so much traffic, with players praising the game everywhere online.

However, the developer has managed to keep the game away from the capitalistic systems defining numerous video games today, which in itself is a fresh breeze of air. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the game and how long the game can remain pure.

