What to Answer to Vincent in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Were you caught by Vincent and now he is asking who your enemy is? Don’t worry, check below what to answer Vincent in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

When players arrive in Nibelheim, they will encounter a pivotal moment when they gain access to the Shinra Mansion. Here, they are introduced to a mysterious character named Vincent Valentine.

Who Should You Tell Vincent that the Enemy Is in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Vincent, a former member of the Turks, poses a question to the player’s character, Cloud: “Your foe? And who his foe might be?” This question offers three potential responses: Shinra, Wutai, or Sephiroth. Each choice triggers a different reaction from your team members, but none alter the game’s outcome.

If you declare Shinra as your enemy, Cait Sith, who works for Shinra, becomes uneasy. This response might also upset Vincent due to his past affiliation with the Turks. If you choose Wutai, Yuffie will express her displeasure, prompting Cloud to claim that he is joking (though it’s not a particularly funny joke, Cloud). However, if you identify Sephiroth as your enemy, no additional dialogue is triggered.

Regardless of the chosen response, Cloud ultimately reveals that Sephiroth is indeed the enemy. This revelation compels Vincent to assist Cloud and his team. Although Vincent doesn’t become a playable character, he joins the group as a companion for the remainder of their journey.

This interaction highlights the intricate narrative and character dynamics that make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth a captivating experience for players. It demonstrates how the game’s dialogue choices can influence character relationships and how party members react to each situation.

So, when Vincent asks, “Your foe? And who might that be?” in the Shinra Mansion, remember that your answer will resonate with your team members, but it won’t significantly alter the story, other than eliciting a reaction from Yuffie or Cait Sith. You can use this opportunity to see Cloud trying to be funny or Cait Sith nervous, but in the end, Cloud will always say that the real enemy is Sephiroth.