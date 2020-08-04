Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Project xCloud have officially combined (or at least they will starting September 15th). Subscribers to Microsoft’s service can stream their games to mobile devices whenever and wherever they are. But while over 100 games are promised to support the feature at launch, more will be added all the time. To help you keep track, here’s a full list of what Xbox Game Pass games support xCloud.
Xbox Game Pass – xCloud Support List
Ark: Survival Evolved
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
Bleeding Edge
Costume Quest 2
Crackdown 3 (campaign)
Destiny 2
F1 2019
Forza Horizon 4
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Gears of War 4
Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Minecraft Dungeons
The Outer Worlds
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Quantum Break
ReCore: Definitive Edition
Ryse: Son of Rome
Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky’s Tale
Tell Me Why
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
Wasteland Remastered
Yakuza Kiwami 2
As you can see, a ton of games have already been announced to support xCloud through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As more games release on the service more will feature xCloud as well, so check back often to see what you might be able to play. Project xCloud is still seeing a lot of changes as it rolls out to more territories and devices, so things can change rapidly. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate though then the feature comes standard with all the games that allow for it. With more and more games heading to Microsoft’s service those who use xCloud will have a lot to appreciate in the near future.