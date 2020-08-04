Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Project xCloud have officially combined (or at least they will starting September 15th). Subscribers to Microsoft’s service can stream their games to mobile devices whenever and wherever they are. But while over 100 games are promised to support the feature at launch, more will be added all the time. To help you keep track, here’s a full list of what Xbox Game Pass games support xCloud.

Xbox Game Pass – xCloud Support List

Ark: Survival Evolved

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Bleeding Edge

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

Destiny 2

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Minecraft Dungeons

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Tell Me Why

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As you can see, a ton of games have already been announced to support xCloud through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As more games release on the service more will feature xCloud as well, so check back often to see what you might be able to play. Project xCloud is still seeing a lot of changes as it rolls out to more territories and devices, so things can change rapidly. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate though then the feature comes standard with all the games that allow for it. With more and more games heading to Microsoft’s service those who use xCloud will have a lot to appreciate in the near future.