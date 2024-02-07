What’s in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Edition & Is It Worth It?

Image: Square Enix

Are you considering purchasing the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Deluxe Edition but are unsure if it’s worth the cost? Or perhaps you’re wondering if the base version of the game would suffice? We’ll answer all these questions and more. Let’s get started!

What is in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition?

FF7 Rebirth, the game that will define Aerith’s fate, is already the most expected game of the year. Its Deluxe Edition is priced at USD 99,99. It includes the Standard Edition of the game, which costs USD 69.99, and also the following:

A copy of the base game

An art book (physical edition only)

A mini soundtrack

A Steelbook case

The Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at US$89,99, includes all of the above in digital format except the Steelbook case. Instead, it grants you the following:

Magic Pot Summon Materia

Reclaimant Choker accessory

Orchid Bracelet armor

No matter what edition you decide to get, if you pre-order the game, you’ll also receive this item:

Midgar Bangle Mk. II armor

Interestingly, the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is USD 10 cheaper than the physical one, may actually be better for players who don’t care about having a physical copy of the game since it includes a digital art book, a digital mini soundtrack, and in-game bonuses. That said, I personally like having a physical copy of the games I love. I also want to have all Steelbook cases of this trilogy.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition Worth It?

The value you’ll get from the Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will depend on your appreciation for the artistic aspects of the game. If you’re someone who values art books, the game’s soundtrack, and SteelBook cases, then this edition might be worth the extra cost.

However, if you’re more interested in additional in-game content, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers more value. It includes extras like a Summon Materia and an Orchid Bracelet armor. So, it really comes down to what you value most in your gaming experience.

In the end, the worth of the physical and digital add-ons is subjective. If you see yourself enjoying the game over an extended period, the in-game bonuses could be of significance to you. Bear this in mind as you make your decision.

Will you be adding the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition to your collection?

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2024