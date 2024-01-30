What’s in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition & Is It Worth It?

Image: Rocksteady Studios

What does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition include? Is it worth the cost? Or would the base version of the game suffice? We’ll answer all these questions. Let’s get started!

Recommended Videos

What is in the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition?

The Deluxe Edition of this game includes:

A copy of the base game

Justice League Outfits

3 Notorious Weapons

4 Weapon Trinkets

1 Battle Pass Token

4 Outfit Color Swatches

72 hours early access (pre-purchase only)

Classic Outfits (pre-order only)

Rogue Outfits (PS5 exclusive. Digital version pre-order bonus)

Unfortunately, there’s nothing particularly striking here, unless you’re very keen on acquiring some skins and plan to play this game for an extended period. Some players are attributing classic outfits to the Deluxe Edition, but these are bonuses attributed to pre-purchasing any version of the game. If that’s the only thing that interests you in the list above, you can save yourself 30 bucks. If you want the Classic Outfits and the other bonuses, you still have to pre-order the Deluxe Edition.

Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Image: Rocksteady Studios

To be honest, how much value you get out of it will depend on how excited you are to play the game. You’re looking at a $30 USD price increase for cosmetics and weapons that you likely won’t miss after you get a few hours in, but you do get 72 hours early access and a Battle Pass token which will net you it for free in one season of your choice.

Ultimately then, it depends how much you want that early access and how much the cosmetics and Battle Pass interest you. If you’re planning on playing the game long-term, then the Battle Pass token might have some value to you, so just keep that in mind.

Are you going to pick up the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition, or are you going to hold off? The choice is yours.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2024